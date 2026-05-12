Anthony Volpe is back with the New York Yankees. Volpe has been called up from Triple-A as José Caballero heads to the injured list with a broken finger, the team announced Tuesday. Max Schuemann is starting again at shortstop in Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Volpe, 25, was New York's starting shortstop from 2023-25. He struggled offensively, posting an 83 OPS+ in over 1,800 plate appearances, though he played strong defense. Volpe had shoulder surgery in October and Caballero essentially Wally Pipp'ed him, playing so well that he took the shortstop job. The Yankees sent Volpe to Triple-A last week after his rehab was complete.

"We're paid to make very difficult decisions," Yankees GM Brian Cashman said after Volpe's demotion. "This year's New York Yankees team is a lot deeper. We have a lot more choices and Caballero has emerged with his play. We kind of had to honor that. That snuck up on us a little bit, but that's good."

Caballero injured his right middle finger diving back into first base on a pickoff Sunday. He was out of the starting lineup Monday, but did hit before the game and pinch-ran in the ninth inning. Manager Aaron Boone said the finger bothers Caballero most when he throws. He was scheduled to see a hand specialist on Tuesday.

"There's definitely some concern," Boone told MLB.com on Monday. "For those of you who have been around Cabby, he's as tough as they come. He just had a little hard time when he went to throw today. The good thing is, hitting was good, so we'll see."

In 41 games this season, Caballero has hit .259/.320/.400 with four home runs and 13 stolen bases. He leads all shortstops with plus-9 defensive runs saved. The Yankees acquired Caballero, 29, in a minor deal with the Tampa Bay Rays at last year's trade deadline. He served as a utility player the stretch last year before taking over as the starting shortstop this year.

Volpe has gone 15 for 68 (.221) in 18 minor-league games this season, most of which were rehab games. He tore his labrum diving for a ball early last May and played through the injury the rest of the season.

The Yankees have lost four straight games but still have the American League's best run differential (plus-72) and second-best record (26-16).