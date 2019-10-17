Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 4 picks, predictions from proven model

The Houston Astros will look to seize control of the 2019 ALCS against the New York Yankees when they meet on Thursday in the Bronx after Wednesday's game was rained out. The Astros (107-55), who won the AL West crown, are looking to reach their third World Series since 2005 and second in the last three years, while the Yankees (103-59), who won the AL East, are taking aim at their seventh trip to the World Series since 1996. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium, and New York is making its eighth postseason appearance in the past 11 seasons. New York is favored at -130 on the money line, meaning a $130 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Astros vs. Yankees picks of your own.

The model knows the Yankees will send right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45 ERA) to the mound on regular rest after Game 4 was rescheduled. Tanaka has pitched twice in the postseason, including six scoreless innings of one-hit ball in the series-opener. He owns a 1.32 ERA over 41 career postseason innings spanning seven starts.

Right fielder Aaron Judge has been one of the bright spots on offense for the Yankees, going 4-for-13 with a home run and two RBIs in the series. In six games during the regular season against Houston, Judge had four hits, including a homer, and five walks. He has been heating up in the postseason and is 7-for-22 with five walks, one homer and two RBIs.

The Astros are looking to earn their second trip to the World Series in three years. In 2017, Houston defeated New York 4-3 in the ALCS, before beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Second baseman Jose Altuve continues to destroy Yankees pitching, going 2-for-5 with a home run in Game 3. For the series, Altuve is 5-for-12 with a home run, one walk and one stolen base. In seven regular season games, he was a thorn in New York's side, going 12-for-31 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBIs.

