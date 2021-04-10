WAS
PHO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Beal
|43
|35.2
|30.9
|4.9
|4.8
|1.16
|0.37
|3.4
|48.6
|34.3
|90.1
|1.1
|3.8
|R. Westbrook
|44
|35.3
|21.8
|10.6
|10.7
|1.23
|0.41
|5.0
|43.6
|31.9
|62.0
|1.6
|9
|T. Bryant
|10
|27.1
|14.3
|6.1
|1.5
|0.40
|0.80
|1.1
|64.8
|42.9
|66.7
|1.8
|4.3
|R. Hachimura
|42
|31.8
|14.3
|5.8
|1.6
|0.79
|0.07
|1.3
|47.9
|33.0
|77.0
|0.9
|5
|D. Gafford
|2
|14.0
|12.0
|5.5
|0.0
|0.50
|2.50
|1.5
|76.9
|0.0
|80.0
|2.5
|3
|D. Bertans
|39
|24.5
|11.2
|2.9
|0.9
|0.62
|0.21
|0.6
|40.2
|39.5
|86.5
|0.4
|2.5
|R. Lopez
|51
|20.5
|8.9
|4.2
|0.9
|0.27
|0.63
|1.0
|61.9
|27.8
|70.8
|2.1
|2
|R. Neto
|45
|20.4
|7.9
|2.3
|2.2
|1.11
|0.09
|0.8
|44.1
|35.0
|80.9
|0.4
|1.9
|A. Len
|34
|16.5
|7.5
|4.2
|0.9
|0.32
|1.24
|0.9
|64.0
|20.0
|58.6
|1.2
|3
|D. Avdija
|47
|23.4
|6.5
|4.9
|1.2
|0.57
|0.23
|0.6
|41.8
|32.0
|63.2
|0.4
|4.5
|G. Mathews
|45
|18.4
|6.5
|1.5
|0.4
|0.56
|0.13
|0.2
|43.6
|41.8
|88.7
|0.3
|1.2
|C. Hutchison
|5
|19.8
|6.0
|4.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.8
|33.3
|20.0
|85.7
|0.6
|3.8
|I. Smith
|23
|20.3
|5.4
|3.3
|4.5
|0.70
|0.22
|1.1
|38.2
|27.3
|47.1
|0.5
|2.8
|J. Bell
|3
|16.7
|3.3
|5.3
|1.7
|0.33
|1.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.7
|3.7
|C. Winston
|14
|5.6
|2.1
|0.5
|0.7
|0.14
|0.07
|0.1
|40.9
|53.8
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|I. Bonga
|31
|11.5
|2.0
|1.9
|0.6
|0.26
|0.23
|0.6
|38.1
|29.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1.4
|A. Gill
|16
|5.5
|0.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.25
|0.13
|0.3
|27.8
|9.1
|75.0
|0.5
|1.1
|Total
|51
|0.0
|113.5
|44.1
|24.9
|7.18
|3.73
|14.4
|46.6
|34.5
|76.1
|9.2
|34.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Booker
|47
|34.2
|26.0
|4.1
|4.5
|0.85
|0.23
|3.2
|49.4
|35.7
|85.7
|0.4
|3.7
|C. Paul
|50
|32.0
|16.2
|4.7
|8.7
|1.44
|0.22
|2.3
|49.0
|36.6
|92.9
|0.4
|4.3
|D. Ayton
|51
|30.7
|14.9
|10.8
|1.5
|0.41
|1.16
|1.7
|61.4
|21.1
|76.7
|3.3
|7.5
|M. Bridges
|51
|32.2
|13.3
|4.7
|2.2
|0.90
|0.88
|0.8
|52.9
|41.5
|82.8
|1.2
|3.5
|J. Crowder
|48
|28.0
|10.0
|5.0
|2.1
|0.83
|0.42
|0.9
|40.2
|37.8
|79.0
|0.5
|4.5
|C. Johnson
|45
|23.3
|9.8
|3.3
|1.4
|0.58
|0.33
|0.7
|44.1
|38.7
|88.1
|0.6
|2.7
|D. Saric
|33
|18.0
|9.7
|4.2
|1.3
|0.55
|0.09
|1.2
|45.8
|35.0
|86.4
|1
|3.2
|C. Payne
|40
|16.9
|6.8
|2.3
|3.6
|0.60
|0.23
|1.1
|46.8
|39.4
|87.9
|0.2
|2.1
|A. Nader
|24
|14.8
|6.7
|2.6
|0.8
|0.42
|0.38
|0.8
|49.1
|41.9
|75.7
|0.3
|2.3
|F. Kaminsky
|32
|15.1
|6.6
|3.7
|1.6
|0.31
|0.41
|0.5
|47.1
|40.6
|60.6
|0.7
|3
|T. Craig
|10
|16.0
|6.3
|4.1
|0.9
|0.80
|0.30
|0.4
|51.0
|40.0
|50.0
|1.2
|2.9
|L. Galloway
|34
|11.1
|4.8
|1.0
|0.7
|0.18
|0.00
|0.3
|47.1
|45.1
|100.0
|0.1
|0.9
|E. Moore
|24
|14.5
|4.3
|1.8
|1.5
|0.58
|0.17
|0.8
|42.2
|27.6
|80.0
|0.5
|1.2
|J. Carter
|39
|9.9
|2.7
|1.3
|1.2
|0.38
|0.21
|0.2
|38.0
|31.9
|100.0
|0.2
|1.1
|J. Smith
|17
|4.4
|1.4
|0.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.12
|0.2
|38.5
|20.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.6
|T. Alexander
|6
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|51
|0.0
|114.4
|43.5
|27.0
|6.90
|4.29
|12.6
|48.9
|37.6
|83.2
|8.5
|35.0