Butler faces old team as 76ers host Timberwolves

  • Jan 14, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will look for a second straight victory when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The matchup is spicier because of the recent trade between the teams. The main piece in the trade was All-Star Jimmy Butler going to the Sixers. Minnesota received several players in return, highlighted by forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

It will be Butler's first game against his former team.

The Timberwolves (21-22) are 17-13 since trading Butler, who is averaging 19.4 points this season.

The Sixers (28-16) are coming off a 108-105 road win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, when Ben Simmons had one of the best games of his young career with 20 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists. Simmons wasn't quite able to post his eighth triple-double of the season, but he was incredibly active on both ends of the court.

"We have to lock down on defense and offensively take care of the ball," Simmons told reporters. "I think that's really it. Everyone really needs to be locked in."

Simmons' 22 rebounds were a career high.

Simmons, 22, also became the youngest player in Sixers history to post at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game. In November of 1993, 21-year-old Shaquille O'Neal of the Orlando Magic had 24 points and 28 rebounds against the New Jersey Nets.

"An assist away from an incredible triple-double," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said of Simmons' performance against the Knicks. "The numbers are dominant."

For the Sixers, this will be the start a difficult stretch against quality opponents.

"I'm excited," center Joel Embiid told reporters. "We're going to see how good we are and how good we can become or how bad we are. The next three weeks are going to shape our season."

In Minnesota's last game, forward Karl-Anthony Towns had a monstrous performance with 27 points and a career-best 27 rebounds in a 110-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

"I just want to be the energy my team needs on a nightly basis," Towns told reporters after securing the most rebounds in a single game by any NBA player this season. "And if they need more, I've got to be able to bring it."

Towns was 10 of 23 from the field and blocked four shots during his dominating game. Towns, who talked about being more aggressive before the game, became the fifth player in NBA history to post at least 27 points, 27 rebounds and four blocked shots in a game.

"Twenty-seven rebounds means you're really playing to win," Minnesota interim head coach Ryan Saunders said.

"And you're playing meaningful possessions where you understand that this was a win that we needed against a team that we're going to be fighting for for playoff positioning. So for Karl to say that and then come out and do it, that's a big testament to him."

Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague (11.7 points, 8.4 assists per game) suffered an ankle injury late in the first half. He came back briefly in the second half before sitting out. Teague's status for the game against the Sixers was unclear as Monday afternoon.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
B. Simmons
25 PG
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
9.4 Reb. Per Game 9.4
49.6 Field Goal % 58.1
49.6 Three Point % 58.1
83.0 Free Throw % 56.5
K. Towns C 32
22.4 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 3.0 APG
B. Simmons PG 25
16.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 8.2 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 21-22 111.6 PPG 44.7 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo 76ers 28-16 114.6 PPG 47.3 RPG 27.0 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 22.4 PPG 12.6 RPG 3.0 APG 49.6 FG%
B. Simmons PG 16.6 PPG 9.4 RPG 8.2 APG 58.1 FG%
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
D. Rose
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
T. Gibson
D. Saric
J. Okogie
G. Dieng
T. Jones
A. Tolliver
L. Deng
J. Bayless
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
C. Williams
J. Terrell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 43 33.6 22.4 12.6 3.0 0.9 2.0 2.9 49.6 37.9 83.0 3.4 9.1
D. Rose 33 29.7 18.9 2.8 4.8 0.7 0.3 1.8 48.6 46.8 84.2 0.6 2.2
A. Wiggins 39 34.4 17.9 4.2 2.3 1.1 0.6 1.7 40.3 34.4 74.1 0.9 3.3
R. Covington 22 34.7 14.5 5.7 1.5 2.3 1.1 1.1 43.3 37.2 77.3 1.0 4.8
J. Teague 28 30.7 11.7 2.4 8.4 1.1 0.5 2.3 40.3 33.8 82.7 0.4 2.0
T. Gibson 42 25.6 10.5 6.9 1.3 0.8 0.5 1.0 55.6 35.5 69.3 2.6 4.2
D. Saric 29 23.0 10.2 5.3 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.0 45.4 36.5 85.7 1.4 3.9
J. Okogie 35 21.4 7.1 3.0 1.1 0.9 0.4 0.9 37.2 25.8 71.4 0.6 2.4
G. Dieng 43 13.9 5.5 4.1 0.8 0.5 0.6 0.7 48.9 31.0 86.5 0.9 3.2
T. Jones 42 20.5 5.5 1.7 4.0 1.3 0.1 0.6 38.7 30.1 83.8 0.3 1.4
A. Tolliver 28 15.0 4.5 2.0 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.6 41.7 38.1 70.0 0.3 1.7
L. Deng 5 7.2 3.4 2.4 0.2 0.6 0.2 0.4 46.7 16.7 66.7 1.2 1.2
J. Bayless 6 9.5 2.3 0.8 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.8 23.8 27.3 33.3 0.2 0.7
J. Nunnally 13 4.9 2.1 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 42.9 38.5 100.0 0.0 0.3
K. Bates-Diop 2 9.0 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
C. Williams 6 8.8 1.7 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.5 35.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
J. Terrell 3 8.7 1.3 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.3 1.0 8.3 25.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
Total 43 241.2 111.6 44.7 24.7 8.98 5.70 12.7 45.1 35.5 79.0 11.4 33.3
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
J. Butler
B. Simmons
M. Fultz
L. Shamet
M. Muscala
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
W. Chandler
D. Jackson
A. Johnson
S. Milton
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 41 33.7 26.9 13.3 3.4 0.6 2.0 3.5 48.6 29.7 80.1 2.3 11.0
J. Redick 42 31.1 18.4 2.3 2.8 0.4 0.2 1.4 44.3 37.4 89.8 0.2 2.0
J. Butler 23 31.7 18.3 4.9 3.2 1.9 0.5 1.5 47.0 38.6 86.2 1.8 3.0
B. Simmons 43 33.5 16.6 9.4 8.2 1.3 0.7 3.4 58.1 0.0 56.5 2.2 7.2
M. Fultz 19 22.5 8.2 3.7 3.1 0.9 0.3 1.3 41.9 28.6 56.8 1.4 2.3
L. Shamet 44 20.1 8.0 1.5 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.5 43.1 39.1 82.2 0.3 1.2
M. Muscala 37 22.2 7.6 4.3 1.5 0.4 0.6 1.0 39.2 34.1 80.6 1.1 3.2
T. McConnell 38 21.0 6.6 2.1 3.6 1.2 0.2 1.4 56.3 34.8 79.2 0.4 1.7
F. Korkmaz 36 15.5 6.3 2.4 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.6 39.7 32.3 83.9 0.4 2.1
W. Chandler 29 25.7 6.2 4.5 1.9 0.5 0.5 1.0 42.1 36.9 75.0 1.2 3.3
D. Jackson 6 6.5 3.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 53.3 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.2
A. Johnson 34 9.3 3.6 2.5 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.9 52.2 36.4 76.0 0.7 1.8
S. Milton 11 7.7 3.4 1.4 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.2 40.6 41.2 80.0 0.5 0.8
J. Bolden 19 12.7 3.2 3.5 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.9 47.2 16.0 43.8 0.9 2.5
Total 44 242.8 114.6 47.3 27.0 7.43 5.36 15.4 46.9 35.1 76.4 10.6 36.8
NBA Scores