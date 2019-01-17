MEM
Grizzlies stand in way of Celtics' momentum

  Jan 17, 2019

One team that believes it just sent a loud and clear message to the rest of the league goes head-to-head with a team desperately seeking such a statement win when the Boston Celtics host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Celtics (26-18) are coming off one of their biggest wins of the season, a 117-108 home triumph over the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The win came on the heels of a three-game losing streak that had threatened to drop the Celtics's status in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Despite still trailing the Raptors by six games in the Atlantic, Celtics star Kyrie Irving felt compelled to make a proclamation to reporters shortly after the final buzzer.

"It felt good to get this win against a great team like the Raptors and kind of make a statement for ourselves that we're obviously capable of playing against the best and beating the best," he said.

Memphis also has been going head-to-head with some of the NBA's best in the past week, but without the same success.

The Grizzlies, the last-place team in the Southwest Division, ended a two-game trip with a 112-94 blowout loss at Houston on Monday, then returned home and couldn't keep up with the Milwaukee Bucks in a 111-101 defeat two days later.

Memphis (19-25) has lost three straight, nine of 10 and 14 of 17. The Grizzlies have attempted to take steps toward igniting a turnaround with the recent acquisition of Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls.

In his sixth game with the Grizzlies, Holiday was thrust into the starting lineup against the Bucks and didn't do much to impact the club's skid. He missed 3 of 4 shots on a five-point night that was highlighted by four steals.

Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff defended the promotion after the game, telling reporters, "We need him to play well. We need him to be comfortable so that he can contribute at the level that we think he can. We'll never do anything to the detriment of the team, but when you make a trade for a guy, there's a commitment to give him some sort of opportunity."

Holiday has yet to recapture the offensive magic he displayed with the Bulls this season, when he scored in double figures 22 times and was averaging 11.6 points per game, the second-most of his career, at the time of the trade.

He has yet to score more than six points in any game for the Grizzlies while shooting just 17.2 percent overall and 1 of 13 on 3-pointers.

Holiday didn't have much luck with the defensive-minded Celtics in two games for the Bulls earlier this season, shooting a combined 4-for-20 while totaling just 11 points.

Irving had 26 points when the Celtics won 112-103 at Memphis last month. The Celtics shot 50 percent in the game, one of just 12 times this season that's happened.

One of those occasions was Wednesday's win over Toronto, a game in which Irving showed the way with 27 points and 18 assists.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
M. Conley
11 PG
K. Irving
11 PG
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
41.8 Field Goal % 49.1
41.8 Three Point % 49.1
84.8 Free Throw % 85.6
away team logo
M. Conley PG 11
19.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.2 APG
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
22.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 19-25 -----
home team logo Celtics 26-18 -----
BOS -10.5, O/U 207.5
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 19-25 100.9 PPG 40 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Celtics 26-18 111.8 PPG 45.1 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
M. Conley PG 19.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 6.2 APG 41.8 FG%
K. Irving PG 22.8 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.7 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Conley
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Green
G. Temple
S. Mack
K. Anderson
D. Brooks
O. Casspi
C. Parsons
J. Noah
J. Carter
J. Holiday
I. Rabb
D. Stephens
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Conley 43 33.6 19.9 3.3 6.2 1.3 0.4 1.8 41.8 35.3 84.8 0.6 2.8
M. Gasol 44 33.8 15.4 8.4 4.5 1.2 1.4 2.3 43.9 36.3 76.0 1.0 7.4
J. Jackson Jr. 44 25.5 13.2 4.7 1.2 1.0 1.6 1.6 52.0 33.0 78.5 1.1 3.6
J. Green 32 23.4 10.8 6.8 0.9 0.9 0.7 1.8 51.2 39.7 76.5 2.0 4.8
G. Temple 44 31.6 9.8 3.0 1.3 1.1 0.5 1.1 43.4 35.8 77.8 0.4 2.7
S. Mack 42 23.1 8.0 1.9 3.3 0.9 0.1 1.1 42.1 37.0 69.1 0.4 1.6
K. Anderson 41 29.7 7.9 5.8 3.0 1.3 0.8 1.2 54.3 26.5 57.6 1.0 4.8
D. Brooks 18 18.3 7.5 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.1 40.2 37.5 73.3 0.5 1.2
O. Casspi 32 13.6 5.8 3.1 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.5 53.5 35.1 63.5 0.5 2.7
C. Parsons 3 15.3 5.7 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 41.2 30.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
J. Noah 19 11.8 3.8 3.8 1.2 0.3 0.5 1.2 46.2 0.0 52.0 0.9 2.8
J. Carter 11 15.3 3.6 1.2 1.9 0.9 0.4 0.8 28.3 25.0 66.7 0.1 1.1
J. Holiday 6 16.7 3.3 2.2 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.8 17.2 7.7 90.0 0.2 2.0
I. Rabb 16 6.1 2.8 2.3 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.6 67.9 0.0 66.7 0.9 1.4
D. Stephens 1 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Y. Watanabe 6 4.8 1.5 1.5 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 37.5 0.0 50.0 0.0 1.5
Total 44 242.3 100.9 40 23.3 8.68 6.11 13.3 45.4 34.3 75.2 7.8 32.2
Celtics
Roster
K. Irving
J. Tatum
M. Morris
J. Brown
A. Horford
G. Hayward
T. Rozier
M. Smart
D. Theis
A. Baynes
S. Ojeleye
B. Wanamaker
R. Williams
G. Yabusele
P. Dozier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 39 32.2 22.8 4.8 6.7 1.6 0.5 2.6 49.1 40.0 85.6 1.2 3.6
J. Tatum 44 31.1 16.6 6.3 1.8 1.1 0.7 1.5 44.9 37.3 84.4 1.0 5.3
M. Morris 40 27.3 15.1 6.1 1.4 0.6 0.3 1.3 49.0 44.6 86.9 0.9 5.2
J. Brown 39 26.2 12.2 4.2 1.4 0.8 0.6 1.4 44.3 30.5 65.1 1.0 3.1
A. Horford 35 28.0 11.9 6.2 3.8 0.8 1.3 1.5 50.9 36.3 74.4 1.5 4.7
G. Hayward 40 26.4 11.1 4.7 3.6 0.9 0.3 1.4 42.5 32.7 85.2 0.9 3.9
T. Rozier 44 22.6 8.4 4.0 2.8 0.9 0.3 0.8 37.4 34.3 77.8 0.5 3.5
M. Smart 43 26.5 7.7 2.8 4.0 1.8 0.3 1.4 40.3 35.6 76.7 0.7 2.1
D. Theis 33 15.8 6.8 4.2 1.2 0.3 0.6 0.6 53.4 37.5 73.1 1.6 2.6
A. Baynes 26 14.2 5.6 4.3 1.2 0.1 0.4 0.7 46.8 34.2 86.1 1.7 2.6
S. Ojeleye 32 11.2 3.6 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 41.0 27.9 64.7 0.5 1.3
B. Wanamaker 19 8.4 3.4 0.9 1.5 0.4 0.0 0.6 43.1 45.5 91.7 0.1 0.9
R. Williams 21 8.8 2.8 2.6 0.2 0.3 1.4 0.4 74.3 0.0 60.0 0.9 1.7
G. Yabusele 25 6.0 2.0 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.4 41.9 23.5 75.0 0.4 0.6
P. Dozier 4 2.5 1.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 44 242.3 111.8 45.1 26.0 8.70 5.39 12.7 45.8 36.6 79.8 10.2 34.8
NBA Scores