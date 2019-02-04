TOR
The Toronto Raptors hope to bring some momentum from home when they face the 76ers on Tuesday in Philadelphia in a battle of Eastern Conference elites.

The Raptors stayed hot at home with a 121-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. It was Toronto's 38th victory overall and their 10th in 11 games at home, improving to 22-5.

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points while Serge Ibaka had 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Ibaka has posted six straight double-doubles, the longest streak by any Raptors player since Chris Bosh had eight in a row in November 2009.

The balanced Raptors, who played without injured All-Star guard Kyle Lowry, also received 15 points each from C.J. Miles and Pascal Siakam and 14 from Delon Wright.

Lowry is questionable for the game against the Sixers. Fred VanVleet started in Lowry's place against the Clippers. Lowry missed six games in December and January with a similar back injury.

Despite the comfortable margin of victory, Raptors coach Nick Nurse wasn't thrilled with the effort.

"That was probably not the most intense game of basketball we've seen in this building for a while," Nurse told reporters. "But we'll take one every once in a while in this long season."

Toronto is 8-4 without Lowry and 11-3 without Leonard this season.

"I've coached a lot of teams either in Europe or in the minor leagues (where) pieces move," Nurse said. "I've become quite used to coaching what I've been given on the day or the week or the month. That's just kind of how I look at it."

The Raptors bring an impressive 16-11 road record into Philadelphia, where the 76ers are 21-5 this season.

The Sixers, who are opening a four-game homestand, last played on Saturday night in a 115-108 loss at Sacramento.

Philadelphia was short-handed without guard JJ Redick (rest) and forward Wilson Chandler (quad). Chandler is expected to be out for at least two weeks.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 29 points and 17 rebounds but shot 9 of 24 from the field. Jimmy Butler scored 29 points and drained 18 in the fourth quarter. Butler, who converted two four-point plays, played a stellar all-around game with seven assists, four rebounds and gritty defense the entire game.

Without Redick, the Sixers struggled with their shooting, going 7 of 33 from beyond the arc.

Beyond the statistics, Philadelphia coach Brett Brown acknowledged how difficult it was to win on the road without two key players.

"What you realize is we need a healthy team," Brown said. "You're not fighting with your whole arsenal and you need to. There's not much wriggle room as it sits."

The 76ers also received a huge boost from Ben Simmons, who scored 22 points. Simmons, who added eight rebounds and four assists, was recently named as a reserve for the first time in the upcoming All-Star Game.

"It was one of those games where they kept throwing punches," Simmons told reporters. "We didn't respond the right way."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
J. Embiid
21 C
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
27.2 Pts. Per Game 27.2
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
13.5 Reb. Per Game 13.5
49.9 Field Goal % 48.2
49.9 Three Point % 48.2
85.8 Free Throw % 80.3
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
27.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
27.2 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 3.6 APG
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 38-16 113.8 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo 76ers 34-19 115.5 PPG 47.4 RPG 27.5 APG
Top Scorers
Raptors
Roster
K. Leonard
S. Ibaka
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
F. VanVleet
D. Green
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
D. Wright
C. Miles
G. Monroe
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
L. Brown
M. Richardson
P. McCaw
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 40 34.9 27.4 7.9 3.1 1.9 0.5 2.0 49.9 37.4 85.8 1.4 6.5
S. Ibaka 50 28.9 16.1 7.7 1.4 0.5 1.3 1.8 52.4 26.4 78.6 2.1 5.6
P. Siakam 53 31.3 15.4 6.9 2.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 55.9 33.1 79.9 1.6 5.3
K. Lowry 42 34.3 14.1 4.5 9.2 1.4 0.5 2.8 40.9 31.9 84.6 0.6 3.9
J. Valanciunas 30 18.8 12.8 7.2 1.0 0.4 0.8 1.3 57.5 30.0 81.9 1.8 5.4
F. VanVleet 48 26.8 10.4 2.7 4.6 0.9 0.3 1.3 40.2 36.6 83.1 0.4 2.3
D. Green 52 28.8 9.9 4.2 1.3 0.9 0.8 1.0 44.2 42.0 88.5 0.9 3.3
N. Powell 32 18.6 8.0 2.0 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.9 48.5 37.6 78.4 0.2 1.8
O. Anunoby 43 20.2 7.1 2.9 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.7 43.8 32.6 42.5 0.7 2.2
D. Wright 48 18.3 6.9 2.5 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.8 44.1 34.1 85.5 0.8 1.7
C. Miles 39 14.4 5.6 1.7 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.5 34.0 31.4 79.5 0.3 1.4
G. Monroe 37 10.9 4.7 4.0 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.8 45.1 0.0 57.4 1.5 2.5
C. Boucher 16 5.6 3.9 1.8 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.1 45.7 39.1 84.6 0.7 1.1
J. Loyd 6 4.7 2.3 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 40.0 40.0 80.0 0.2 1.0
L. Brown 26 8.2 2.1 1.2 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.6 32.4 21.4 100.0 0.2 1.0
M. Richardson 22 4.7 1.4 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.4 31.0 32.0 80.0 0.1 0.5
P. McCaw 7 8.6 0.6 1.9 1.0 0.4 0.0 1.0 14.3 0.0 100.0 0.4 1.4
Total 54 242.3 113.8 45.1 24.2 8.43 5.44 13.3 47.0 34.5 80.2 10.3 34.9
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Butler
J. Redick
B. Simmons
L. Shamet
M. Fultz
C. Brewer
M. Muscala
W. Chandler
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
S. Milton
A. Johnson
J. Bolden
D. Jackson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 49 33.5 27.2 13.5 3.6 0.6 1.9 3.6 48.2 29.4 80.3 2.6 10.9
J. Butler 31 32.4 18.9 4.9 3.7 2.0 0.5 1.5 48.1 37.4 87.2 1.7 3.2
J. Redick 50 31.1 18.3 2.2 2.8 0.4 0.2 1.4 44.6 38.4 90.2 0.3 1.9
B. Simmons 52 33.7 16.9 9.4 8.1 1.3 0.8 3.4 57.5 0.0 58.7 2.3 7.2
L. Shamet 53 20.3 8.4 1.5 1.1 0.5 0.1 0.5 44.5 40.6 81.5 0.3 1.2
M. Fultz 19 22.5 8.2 3.7 3.1 0.9 0.3 1.3 41.9 28.6 56.8 1.4 2.3
C. Brewer 7 20.0 7.6 2.4 1.4 1.7 0.3 1.1 40.8 28.6 69.2 0.6 1.9
M. Muscala 46 21.9 7.4 4.3 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.9 39.3 34.5 81.4 1.1 3.2
W. Chandler 36 26.4 6.7 4.7 2.0 0.6 0.5 1.1 44.0 39.0 72.2 1.2 3.4
T. McConnell 47 21.1 6.6 2.3 3.9 1.2 0.3 1.3 54.1 31.3 76.9 0.4 1.9
F. Korkmaz 42 14.2 5.8 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.6 39.8 33.6 80.6 0.3 2.0
S. Milton 13 9.7 4.2 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.2 43.5 40.0 80.0 0.5 1.0
A. Johnson 37 9.6 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 53.4 37.5 76.7 0.7 1.9
J. Bolden 27 12.7 3.8 3.6 0.6 0.3 0.9 0.8 48.2 30.4 44.4 0.9 2.7
D. Jackson 6 6.5 3.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 53.3 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.2
Total 53 242.4 115.5 47.4 27.5 7.68 5.60 15.2 47.2 36.0 76.7 10.8 36.6
