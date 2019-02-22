POR
PHI

Without Embiid, Sixers to test Blazers' new muscle

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 22, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will look for their third consecutive victory when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday afternoon.

The Sixers captured their second in a row when they returned from the All-Star break with a 106-102 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Philadelphia is a season-best 17 games above .500 at 38-21.

Despite playing without injured All-Star center Joel Embiid and reserve guard/forward Furkan Korkmaz, the Sixers received a balanced effort against the Heat.

Tobias Harris led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons scored 21 points. Boban Marjanovic hit his first six shots and wound up with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Jimmy Butler scored 18 points. JJ Redick added 13.

The new-look Sixers will have another stern test against the Trail Blazers.

"We're still learning," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "I think it's our fifth game with this group and it was my determination to come back in this final third and try to figure some stuff out so that we're where we want to be in April."

Embiid and Korkmaz will be out once again against Portland, which will cause Brown to mix and match his lineups. The Sixers will have to go small at times. For a player like Simmons, he could shift from point guard to any of the four other positions, including center.

"I don't mind playing the five at all ... I actually like it," Simmons said. "It gives me the opportunity to just make plays defensively."

The Sixers will be searching for their fourth consecutive home win against the Trail Blazers, who will be playing their second game with center Enes Kanter.

Portland picked up its second win in a row with a 113-99 decision at the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Enes Kanter added 18 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Kanter, recently being released by the struggling New York Knicks, made his first seven shots and finished 8 of 9 from the field.

"I saw a guy who can finish inside," Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts told reporters about Kanter.

"He basically played the way we expected him to. He's a very effective post player. He's very effective in the paint. He set great screens in the pick-and-rolls. I don't know if you could have asked for a better first game from him."

The Trail Blazers won by 14 points despite an off night from All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who had 13 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. But he shot just 5 of 21.

Kanter was a key presence in the win, which were quite rare with the Knicks.

"The last time I got a win, I think it was almost two months," Kanter told reporters. "Winning feels good again. I'm just happy to go out there again, playing with my teammates. I'm trying to make everyone better."

The Trail Blazers, in fourth place in the Western Conference at 35-23, will be playing the second game in a seven-game road trip.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
B. Simmons
25 PG
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
44.6 Field Goal % 56.8
44.6 Three Point % 56.8
90.7 Free Throw % 58.3
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.4 APG
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
16.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 35-23 -----
home team logo 76ers 38-21 -----
PHI -2.5, O/U 230
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
PHI -2.5, O/U 230
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 35-23 113.3 PPG 47.8 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 38-21 115.7 PPG 47 RPG 27.3 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.1 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.4 APG 44.6 FG%
B. Simmons PG 16.8 PPG 9.0 RPG 7.8 APG 56.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
E. Kanter
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
R. Hood
J. Layman
E. Turner
Z. Collins
M. Harkless
S. Curry
M. Leonard
G. Trent Jr.
S. Labissiere
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 57 35.3 26.1 4.5 6.4 1.2 0.5 2.8 44.6 37.0 90.7 0.8 3.7
C. McCollum 57 33.9 21.0 4.0 2.8 0.8 0.4 1.5 45.8 35.9 83.4 0.9 3.1
E. Kanter 1 20.0 18.0 9.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 88.9 0.0 100.0 5.0 4.0
J. Nurkic 57 27.3 15.2 10.2 3.1 1.0 1.5 2.3 50.5 11.5 75.3 3.4 6.8
A. Aminu 58 29.1 9.4 7.9 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.8 43.9 36.5 84.9 1.5 6.4
R. Hood 5 22.2 8.6 1.2 0.6 0.8 0.2 0.2 54.5 40.0 100.0 0.0 1.2
J. Layman 47 18.4 8.1 2.9 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.6 54.1 37.1 71.1 0.8 2.1
E. Turner 57 23.3 7.4 4.6 3.9 0.5 0.3 1.6 46.0 15.2 70.6 0.6 4.0
Z. Collins 57 18.2 6.8 4.3 0.9 0.4 0.8 1.0 47.3 34.1 78.1 1.4 2.9
M. Harkless 38 21.6 6.2 3.9 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.7 45.5 28.4 67.6 1.1 2.8
S. Curry 52 17.2 6.1 1.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.7 43.7 45.8 88.2 0.3 1.1
M. Leonard 52 14.5 6.0 3.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.7 54.2 47.0 81.8 0.8 3.1
G. Trent Jr. 8 4.3 1.8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 27.8 37.5 25.0 0.0 0.5
S. Labissiere 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 58 241.7 113.3 47.8 22.8 6.64 5.09 13.5 46.3 36.1 81.7 11.4 36.4
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Butler
T. Harris
J. Redick
B. Simmons
B. Marjanovic
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
M. Scott
S. Milton
J. Simmons
A. Johnson
D. Jackson
J. Bolden
J. Ennis III
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 54 33.7 27.3 13.5 3.5 0.6 1.9 3.6 48.2 29.5 81.1 2.5 11.0
J. Butler 37 32.8 18.8 5.1 3.9 1.9 0.5 1.4 48.2 36.1 88.8 1.7 3.4
T. Harris 5 33.4 18.8 7.8 3.0 0.2 0.6 0.8 52.2 39.3 73.3 0.8 7.0
J. Redick 55 31.2 18.5 2.3 2.8 0.4 0.2 1.4 45.1 39.3 90.7 0.3 2.0
B. Simmons 58 33.9 16.8 9.0 7.8 1.3 0.7 3.5 56.8 0.0 58.3 2.2 6.8
B. Marjanovic 5 15.8 9.4 5.8 1.4 0.0 0.8 2.0 76.0 0.0 75.0 1.6 4.2
T. McConnell 53 20.5 6.6 2.2 3.8 1.3 0.3 1.3 55.7 35.3 76.9 0.4 1.8
F. Korkmaz 46 14.2 5.8 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.5 40.2 33.1 83.3 0.3 1.9
M. Scott 4 17.5 4.3 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 35.0 27.3 0.0 0.3 0.8
S. Milton 13 9.7 4.2 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.2 43.5 40.0 80.0 0.5 1.0
J. Simmons 4 12.5 4.0 1.0 1.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 50.0 40.0 80.0 0.0 1.0
A. Johnson 37 9.6 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 53.4 37.5 76.7 0.7 1.9
D. Jackson 6 6.5 3.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 53.3 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.2
J. Bolden 29 12.6 3.6 3.5 0.6 0.3 0.8 0.8 48.2 31.3 44.4 0.9 2.6
J. Ennis III 4 12.0 2.0 1.3 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 25.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.3
Total 59 242.1 115.7 47 27.3 7.61 5.46 15.1 47.5 36.0 77.4 10.5 36.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores