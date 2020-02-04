IND
Raptors aiming for new franchise record vs. Pacers

  • Feb 04, 2020

The Toronto Raptors will be going for a franchise record of 12 consecutive victories Wednesday night when they host the Indiana Pacers.

This is the second of four meetings between the two teams. The Pacers won 120-115 in overtime at home Dec. 23.

The Raptors have won 11 straight regular-season home games against the Pacers.

The teams meet again Friday at Indiana.

The Raptors defeated the Chicago Bulls 129-102 with Terence Davis II scoring a career-best 31 points off the bench Sunday to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

"I always think of the games I play (Davis) six minutes and wonder the (heck) I am doing," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "That's the first thing I think when he is playing like that. I think he has a shooting component that's pretty high level, and you see it a little bit on a night like tonight, and that is usually the toughest component to get in this league. There are lots of other areas of the game that he can improve on and will improve on as we continue on here. "

The Raptors have won 11 straight games twice previously in franchise history: Feb. 26-Mar. 16, 2018, and Jan. 6-30, 2016.

Over the past 11 games, the Raptors are averaging 120.7 points and shooting 50.4 percent from the field, including 39.7 percent from 3-point range. They shot 56 percent (47 of 84) from the field Sunday, including 47.1 percent (16 of 34) from 3-point range.

The Pacers have lost two in a row after dropping a 112-103 home game to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Pacers.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who missed the first 47 games of the season while rehabilitating a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, has returned. The injury was incurred Jan. 23, 2019, during a Pacers home game against the Raptors.

Oladipo has been on a 24-minute limit in his first three games back, and the plan is that he will continue to be a reserve until after the All-Star break. He is 8-for-39 shooting from the field in his first three games. He was 1-for-10 from 3-point range on Monday and is 3-for-21 overall from beyond the arc.

"Guys' roles are changing," Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon said. "They got to figure out where they're going to get the ball. Once we get that under our belts and get comfortable, we're going to be fine."

With forward T.J. Warren (concussion) missing a game for the first time this season on Monday, the Pacers used a three-guard lineup against the Mavericks. Aaron Holiday, who had been out of the rotation since Oladipo's return, played with Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb in the starting five.

The Pacers had problems getting defensive stops against the Mavericks. "In the second half, we didn't make any breaks for ourselves," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "When we were able to get back into the game, we would have a breakdown on the perimeter and they would get to the basket or get to the free-throw line. They made big shots to stop our runs."

