No Text
CHA
PHI
No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
J. Embiid
21 C
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|23.8
|Pts. Per Game
|23.8
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|11.2
|Reb. Per Game
|11.2
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|48.9
|43.3
|Three Point %
|48.9
|85.3
|Free Throw %
|76.4
|+ 1
|JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:12
|+ 1
|JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:12
|+ 1
|JJ Redick made free throw
|0:12
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|0:12
|Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb
|0:12
|Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|0:12
|Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:18
|+ 1
|Robert Covington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:23
|+ 1
|Robert Covington made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:23
|Personal foul on Nicolas Batum
|0:23
|Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|0:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|99
|110
|Field Goals
|34-81 (42.0%)
|41-81 (50.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|20-32 (62.5%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|52
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|32
|39
|Team
|14
|6
|Assists
|21
|27
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|25
|22
|Technicals
|3
|0
|
|42.0
|FG%
|50.6
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|37
|31
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|11/21
|4/10
|5/6
|0
|1
|42
|-12
|N. Batum
|36
|14
|13
|8
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|1/2
|2
|11
|42
|-14
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|31
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|10
|-7
|D. Howard
|25
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|0/4
|0
|6
|15
|-5
|M. Williams
|25
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|2
|8
|-7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|F. Kaminsky
|26
|19
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/12
|3/6
|6/6
|0
|4
|28
|-6
|J. Lamb
|19
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|10
|-8
|W. Hernangomez
|16
|6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|4
|14
|-4
|M. Carter-Williams
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/6
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|3
|5
|-1
|T. Graham
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|3
|+9
|J. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Paige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mathiang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Zeller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bacon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Monk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|99
|39
|21
|7
|0
|10
|25
|34/81
|11/24
|20/32
|7
|32
|177
|-55
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|E. Ilyasova
|22
|18
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7/11
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|28
|+7
|M. Belinelli
|17
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|7
|-9
|R. Holmes
|12
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|11
|-14
|T. McConnell
|20
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|5
|+1
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Booker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Korkmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fultz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|110
|46
|27
|4
|5
|11
|22
|41/81
|9/24
|19/25
|7
|39
|208
|+55