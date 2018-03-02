CHA
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
J. Embiid
21 C
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
23.8 Pts. Per Game 23.8
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
11.2 Reb. Per Game 11.2
43.5 Field Goal % 48.9
43.3 Three Point % 48.9
85.3 Free Throw % 76.4
+ 1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
+ 1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
+ 1 JJ Redick made free throw 0:12
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:12
  Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb 0:12
  Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell 0:12
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
+ 1 Robert Covington made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Robert Covington made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Personal foul on Nicolas Batum 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Robert Covington 0:23
Team Stats
Points 99 110
Field Goals 34-81 (42.0%) 41-81 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 20-32 (62.5%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 53 52
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 32 39
Team 14 6
Assists 21 27
Steals 7 4
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 3 0
N. Batum SF 5
14 PTS, 13 REB, 8 AST
J. Embiid C 21
23 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 28-35 3026241999
home team logo 76ers 34-27 27212636110
O/U 215.5, PHI -3.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 28-35 106.7 PPG 45.4 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo 76ers 34-27 107.5 PPG 46.9 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 23.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.8 APG 43.3 FG%
J. Embiid C 23.8 PPG 11.2 RPG 3.2 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 31 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
J. Embiid C 23 PTS 15 REB 4 AST
42.0 FG% 50.6
45.8 3PT FG% 37.5
62.5 FT% 76.0
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
D. Howard
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 37 31 1 5 1 0 1 1 11/21 4/10 5/6 0 1 42 -12
N. Batum 36 14 13 8 1 0 2 1 5/9 3/5 1/2 2 11 42 -14
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 31 9 1 1 1 0 3 5 4/9 0/0 1/2 1 0 10 -7
D. Howard 25 6 6 2 0 0 1 5 3/7 0/0 0/4 0 6 15 -5
M. Williams 25 2 2 1 3 0 1 5 1/4 0/1 0/2 0 2 8 -7
Bench
F. Kaminsky
J. Lamb
W. Hernangomez
M. Carter-Williams
T. Graham
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
C. Zeller
D. Bacon
M. Monk
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Kaminsky 26 19 4 3 0 0 1 1 5/12 3/6 6/6 0 4 28 -6
J. Lamb 19 8 1 0 1 0 0 3 3/7 1/2 1/2 1 0 10 -8
W. Hernangomez 16 6 7 1 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/0 2/2 3 4 14 -4
M. Carter-Williams 13 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/6 0/0 2/4 0 3 5 -1
T. Graham 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 3 +9
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 99 39 21 7 0 10 25 34/81 11/24 20/32 7 32 177 -55
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
J. Redick
R. Covington
B. Simmons
D. Saric
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 31 23 15 4 0 3 4 4 8/19 1/4 6/11 1 14 45 +19
J. Redick 32 18 2 2 0 0 1 2 6/11 2/4 4/4 0 2 23 +19
R. Covington 35 16 5 3 3 0 1 3 5/10 2/4 4/4 1 4 29 +19
B. Simmons 34 15 8 6 0 1 3 1 6/10 0/0 3/4 1 7 33 +10
D. Saric 28 9 7 6 0 0 1 5 4/8 1/4 0/0 3 4 27 +7
Bench
E. Ilyasova
M. Belinelli
R. Holmes
T. McConnell
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
J. Bayless
T. Booker
J. Anderson
D. Jackson
J. Young
F. Korkmaz
M. Fultz
A. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 22 18 4 3 0 0 0 4 7/11 2/4 2/2 1 3 28 +7
M. Belinelli 17 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 0 7 -9
R. Holmes 12 4 3 1 1 1 0 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 11 -14
T. McConnell 20 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 5 +1
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -4
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 110 46 27 4 5 11 22 41/81 9/24 19/25 7 39 208 +55
NBA Scores