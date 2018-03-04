CHA
DeRozan scores 19 points, Raptors beat Hornets 103-98

  • Mar 04, 2018

TORONTO (AP) DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 13 rebounds and the Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 103-98 on Sunday night, Toronto's 11th win in 12 games.

Serge Ibaka scored 17 points and Kyle Lowry had 14 as the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors completed their first season sweep of Charlotte since 2006-07. Both DeRozan and Lowry made key 3-pointers down the stretch as Toronto improved to 26-5 at Air Canada Centre, the best home record in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet and C.J. Miles each scored 12 points for the Raptors, who have won four straight since an overtime loss to Milwaukee on Feb. 23.

Kemba Walker scored 27 points and Dwight Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their third straight, all on the road. Charlotte is 10-21 away from home.

Jeremy Lamb scored 16 points, Frank Kaminsky had 15 and Nicolas Batum added 10.

Charlotte's Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored the game's opening basket but the Hornets never led again.

The Hornets cut the deficit to two, 88-86, on a three-point play by Lamb with 5:11 left in the fourth quarter. Lowry answered with a 3 for Toronto and, after Walker split a pair at the line, DeRozan added a corner 3, giving Toronto a 93-87 lead with 3:22 remaining.

This was the first time in four meetings with Charlotte this season that the Raptors failed to score at least 120 points.

TIP-INS

Hornets: F-C Cody Zeller returned after missing the previous two games because of a sore left knee. He fouled out with six points. ... G-F Dwayne Bacon missed the game with an illness. ... Michael Carter-Williams returned in the third quarter after suffering a sprained left shoulder in the second.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby (sprained right ankle) missed his second straight game. ''It's not going to be a long-term thing,'' coach Dwane Casey said of Anunoby's injury. Malcolm Miller made his first career start.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host the 76ers on Tuesday. Charlotte lost at Philadelphia last Friday, their first meeting of the season. The teams play three more times before April 2.

Raptors: Host Atlanta on Tuesday. Toronto has won its past three meetings with the Hawks.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
23.7 Pts. Per Game 23.7
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
43.3 Field Goal % 46.2
43.3 Three Point % 46.2
84.9 Free Throw % 82.5
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry 0:02
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on Cody Zeller 0:04
+ 1 Jeremy Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Fred VanVleet 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum 0:10
  Fred VanVleet missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
+ 1 Fred VanVleet made 1st of 2 free throws 0:11
Team Stats
Points 98 103
Field Goals 32-85 (37.6%) 35-83 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 12-41 (29.3%)
Free Throws 29-35 (82.9%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 56 57
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 37 41
Team 10 7
Assists 16 22
Steals 7 5
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 21 28
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
27 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
19 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 28-36 2122262998
home team logo Raptors 45-17 26263021103
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 28-36 106.6 PPG 45.3 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Raptors 45-17 112.1 PPG 43.4 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 23.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.7 APG 43.5 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 23.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 5.2 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 27 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
D. DeRozan SG 19 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
37.6 FG% 42.2
23.8 3PT FG% 29.3
82.9 FT% 77.8
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
N. Batum
D. Howard
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 38 27 6 4 1 0 1 1 8/23 3/12 8/11 1 5 41 -8
N. Batum 34 10 6 8 1 1 1 1 3/10 0/2 4/4 1 5 33 -3
D. Howard 23 10 10 1 0 1 1 2 4/9 0/0 2/4 2 8 22 -11
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 18 8 4 0 0 0 1 3 4/7 0/0 0/1 1 3 11 -12
M. Williams 21 2 4 0 0 1 1 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 3 6 -10
Bench
J. Lamb
F. Kaminsky
C. Zeller
M. Carter-Williams
T. Graham
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
M. Monk
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lamb 26 16 1 2 1 1 3 5 5/11 1/3 5/5 0 1 20 +8
F. Kaminsky 26 15 4 0 1 0 0 2 3/10 1/1 8/8 1 3 20 +5
C. Zeller 24 6 7 0 1 0 0 6 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 5 14 +6
M. Carter-Williams 18 4 4 1 2 0 1 1 1/5 0/0 2/2 0 4 11 0
T. Graham 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 98 46 16 7 4 9 21 32/85 5/21 29/35 9 37 178 -25
Raptors
Starters
D. DeRozan
J. Valanciunas
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
M. Miller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 35 19 4 8 1 0 2 2 7/17 2/7 3/5 0 4 38 +14
J. Valanciunas 29 18 13 0 1 2 4 2 8/15 2/3 0/0 4 9 30 +9
S. Ibaka 30 17 8 0 1 3 0 5 6/9 3/5 2/3 2 6 29 +6
K. Lowry 34 14 10 5 0 0 3 4 5/13 2/8 2/2 3 7 31 +6
M. Miller 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 1 +5
Bench
F. VanVleet
C. Miles
P. Siakam
D. Wright
L. Nogueira
N. Powell
J. Poeltl
L. Brown
M. Richardson
O. Anunoby
A. McKinnie
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. VanVleet 23 12 3 3 0 0 4 2 3/8 1/4 5/6 0 3 17 -4
C. Miles 19 12 2 1 0 0 1 2 4/12 2/9 2/2 0 2 15 +1
P. Siakam 17 7 2 0 1 1 0 3 2/3 0/1 3/3 0 2 11 -6
D. Wright 13 4 1 4 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 4/6 0 1 13 -8
L. Nogueira 4 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 +3
N. Powell 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 2 +3
J. Poeltl 13 0 3 0 0 3 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 5 -4
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 103 50 22 5 9 15 28 35/83 12/41 21/27 9 41 196 +25
