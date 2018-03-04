WASHINGTON (AP) Victor Oladipo scored 33 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 and the Indiana Pacers defeated Washington 98-95 on Sunday night to overtake the Wizards by a half-game in the crowded Eastern Conference standings.

Myles Turner added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana, which almost gave away a 17-point lead but never trailed in a victory that vaulted it into fourth place in the East. The Pacers finished their four-game road trip 2-2 after beginning it with two losses.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and had a career-high 11 assists for Washington, which lost its third straight for the first time this season.

Beal, the Wizards' leading scorer this season, shot just 8 of 27 from the floor, missing three potential tying or go-ahead shots inside the final 19 seconds. And as Washington fell to 10-6 without All-Star point guard John Wall (knee surgery), Beal also committed two of his five turnovers on late possessions when the Wizards could have tied or taken the lead.

Otto Porter Jr. added 17 points for Wizards, who sank to fifth place, a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, who played later Sunday.

Down 17, Washington climbed back into the game with a 12-0 run that began late in the third quarter and stretched into the fourth. Beal scored seven in that span, and then found Jodie Meeks for a 3-pointer that cut it to 80-75 with 9:44 left.

The Wizards eventually got within one before Beal missed a transition layup with Oladipo and Cory Joseph contesting to keep the score 96-95 with 19 seconds left.

From there, Oladipo and Joseph each hit one of two free throws, and Beal missed a game-tying jumper attempt on one possession before his look at a game-tying 3 fell short near the buzzer.

NOT BEAL-ING IT

Beal has been Washington's leading scorer even with Wall in the lineup. But he's just 18 for 56 (32.1 percent from the floor) during Washington's three-game skid, well off the 46.1-percent season average he brought into Sunday.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Are now 7-6 in the first game of back-to-back sets. ... G Trevor Booker will join the team tomorrow in Indianapolis. The Pacers signed Booker Saturday after he was released by Philadelphia.

Wizards: Are now 2-3 in a stretch of 13 consecutive games against teams that entered Sunday in playoff position. ... Coach Scott Brooks received a technical foul or arguing a no-call late in the first quarter after Beal missed a layup contested by Oladipo. ... F Kelly Oubre did not play.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Begin a three-game homestand Monday against Milwaukee.

Wizards: Close out their homestand against Miami on Tuesday.

