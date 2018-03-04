PHI
MIL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
27.2 Pts. Per Game 27.2
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
48.9 Field Goal % 53.1
48.7 Three Point % 53.0
76.3 Free Throw % 75.4
  Double dribble turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:40
  Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:45
+ 1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
  Team rebound 0:54
  Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:54
  Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova 0:54
+ 2 T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot 1:05
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
  Team rebound 1:15
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:15
Team Stats
Points 110 118
Field Goals 39-70 (55.7%) 47-95 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 41 50
Offensive 6 16
Defensive 26 22
Team 9 12
Assists 26 27
Steals 4 15
Blocks 9 4
Turnovers 26 13
Fouls 25 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
12 PTS, 5 REB, 15 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
35 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 34-28 43291424110
home team logo Bucks 34-29 31293325118
O/U 209.0, MIL +1.5
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 34-28 107.5 PPG 46.8 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Bucks 34-29 104.7 PPG 39.5 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
D. Saric PF 14.6 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.7 APG 44.5 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.2 PPG 10.2 RPG 4.8 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Saric PF 25 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 35 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
55.7 FG% 49.5
50.0 3PT FG% 43.5
81.8 FT% 63.6
76ers
Starters
D. Saric
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
R. Covington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Saric 31 25 6 0 0 1 2 2 9/11 4/5 3/3 2 4 30 +8
J. Embiid 31 19 8 2 1 2 7 5 6/12 0/3 7/10 0 8 27 -10
J. Redick 31 17 1 2 1 1 5 3 5/8 4/6 3/3 0 1 19 -11
B. Simmons 35 12 5 15 0 2 6 2 6/9 0/0 0/0 1 4 43 +7
R. Covington 28 9 2 1 2 2 2 4 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 2 15 -10
Bench
M. Belinelli
E. Ilyasova
T. McConnell
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Johnson
J. Bayless
R. Holmes
J. Anderson
D. Jackson
J. Young
F. Korkmaz
M. Fultz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 24 10 1 1 0 0 1 1 3/8 1/3 3/3 0 1 12 0
E. Ilyasova 18 7 3 1 0 0 2 5 2/6 1/3 2/3 0 3 10 -15
T. McConnell 21 6 2 3 0 0 1 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 1 13 -16
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 +6
A. Johnson 14 2 4 1 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 2 9 +1
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 110 32 26 4 9 26 25 39/70 14/28 18/22 6 26 181 -40
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
J. Henson
K. Middleton
T. Snell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 41 35 9 7 2 1 4 3 14/23 1/1 6/10 3 6 57 +3
E. Bledsoe 40 22 5 7 2 0 4 2 8/18 2/4 4/6 3 2 39 +3
J. Henson 21 11 4 1 2 0 1 5 5/9 0/0 1/1 3 1 18 -4
K. Middleton 34 10 1 5 3 0 1 3 5/14 0/3 0/0 0 1 23 -14
T. Snell 21 7 1 3 1 1 0 3 2/4 1/3 2/2 0 1 16 -11
Bench
J. Parker
T. Zeller
J. Terry
S. Brown
T. Maker
M. Brogdon
M. Teletovic
S. Muhammad
M. Dellavedova
X. Munford
M. Plumlee
D. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 21 13 7 2 2 0 1 3 5/11 3/5 0/2 2 5 25 +12
T. Zeller 20 11 5 0 1 1 0 3 5/8 0/0 1/1 3 2 18 +22
J. Terry 26 9 1 2 1 1 0 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 1 16 +29
S. Brown 7 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 2 3 +5
T. Maker 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 1 -5
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teletovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Muhammad - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 118 38 27 15 4 13 24 47/95 10/23 14/22 16 22 216 +40
NBA Scores