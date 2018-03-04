No Text
PHI
MIL
No Text
Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
|37.2
|Min. Per Game
|37.2
|27.2
|Pts. Per Game
|27.2
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|10.2
|Reb. Per Game
|10.2
|48.9
|Field Goal %
|53.1
|48.7
|Three Point %
|53.0
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|75.4
|Double dribble turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|0:19
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|0:40
|Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:45
|+ 1
|Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:54
|Team rebound
|0:54
|Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:54
|Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova
|0:54
|+ 2
|T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot
|1:05
|+ 1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Team rebound
|1:15
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|118
|Field Goals
|39-70 (55.7%)
|47-95 (49.5%)
|3-Pointers
|14-28 (50.0%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|50
|Offensive
|6
|16
|Defensive
|26
|22
|Team
|9
|12
|Assists
|26
|27
|Steals
|4
|15
|Blocks
|9
|4
|Turnovers
|26
|13
|Fouls
|25
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
B. Simmons PG 25
12 PTS, 5 REB, 15 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
35 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
|Key Players
|
|D. Saric PF
|14.6 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|44.5 FG%
|
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|27.2 PPG
|10.2 RPG
|4.8 APG
|53.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Saric PF
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|G. Antetokounmpo PF
|35 PTS
|9 REB
|7 AST
|
|55.7
|FG%
|49.5
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Saric
|31
|25
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|9/11
|4/5
|3/3
|2
|4
|30
|+8
|J. Embiid
|31
|19
|8
|2
|1
|2
|7
|5
|6/12
|0/3
|7/10
|0
|8
|27
|-10
|J. Redick
|31
|17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|5/8
|4/6
|3/3
|0
|1
|19
|-11
|B. Simmons
|35
|12
|5
|15
|0
|2
|6
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|43
|+7
|R. Covington
|28
|9
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|15
|-10
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Belinelli
|24
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|1
|12
|0
|E. Ilyasova
|18
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2/6
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|3
|10
|-15
|T. McConnell
|21
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|13
|-16
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|+6
|A. Johnson
|14
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|9
|+1
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Korkmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fultz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|110
|32
|26
|4
|9
|26
|25
|39/70
|14/28
|18/22
|6
|26
|181
|-40
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Antetokounmpo
|41
|35
|9
|7
|2
|1
|4
|3
|14/23
|1/1
|6/10
|3
|6
|57
|+3
|E. Bledsoe
|40
|22
|5
|7
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8/18
|2/4
|4/6
|3
|2
|39
|+3
|J. Henson
|21
|11
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5/9
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|1
|18
|-4
|K. Middleton
|34
|10
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5/14
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|23
|-14
|T. Snell
|21
|7
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|16
|-11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Parker
|21
|13
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|3/5
|0/2
|2
|5
|25
|+12
|T. Zeller
|20
|11
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|2
|18
|+22
|J. Terry
|26
|9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|16
|+29
|S. Brown
|7
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|3
|+5
|T. Maker
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|1
|-5
|M. Brogdon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teletovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Muhammad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dellavedova
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Munford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Plumlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|118
|38
|27
|15
|4
|13
|24
|47/95
|10/23
|14/22
|16
|22
|216
|+40