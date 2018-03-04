PHO
ATL

No Text

Prince hits go-ahead 3 in closing seconds, Hawks beat Suns

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) Taurean Prince hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds remaining and finished with 22 points, helping the Atlanta Hawks hold off the Phoenix Suns 113-112 on Sunday.

Devin Booker's potential winner for Phoenix, a 15-foot shot from the right baseline, bounced off the rim with Tyler Dorsey defending as time expired.

T.J. Warren had 35 points, and Elfrid Payton had 11 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high 14 assists for the Suns. Booker had 20 points, ending a streak of four straight games in which he had at least 30.

In a matchup of two struggling teams, neither led by more than seven points. Prince's basket marked the 24th lead change.

Phoenix has lost 22 of its last 26 games, dropping to 19-46, second-worst in the Western Conference. Atlanta, which had lost five of six, improved to 20-44, worst in the East.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points for Atlanta but did not play in the closing minutes because of an undisclosed injury.

Warren's layup with 20 seconds remaining gave Phoenix a 112-110 lead. After Prince scored, Suns coach Jay Triano called a timeout and set up a clear-out play for Booker.

Warren made it 79-77 in the third with an acrobatic fast-break dunk, falling down at the baseline while scoring on Josh Jackson's alley-oop pass. He scored on a putback of his own missed shot in heavy traffic early in the fourth to make it 93-90.

The Suns went up 97-90 on Booker's floater, but the Hawks soon went on an 8-0 run to go up 103-102 on Mike Muscala's baseline runner with 5 minutes left.

Phoenix finished with 33 assists and outscored the Hawks by 20 in the paint, thanks in part to 17 points from Marquese Chriss.

TIP-INS

Suns: C Tyson Chandler, starting after he missed the last six games with a sore neck, had six points and five rebounds. The 17-year veteran showed his sense of humor midway through the third, flexing his muscles after Schroder, who's 1 foot shorter and almost 70 pounds lighter, fouled him in the lane. Chandler missed the ensuing free throw.

Hawks: Teams can't say publicly they're vying for a bad record and more chances in the NBA lottery, but G Kent Bazemore, Atlanta's second-leading scorer, had a rest day for the second time in the last six games. Bazemore hasn't otherwise missed a game this season. He was coming off a career-high 29 points in Friday's home loss to Golden State. ... Tyler Dorsey started in Bazemore's spot and scored 12 points.

OUTTA HERE

Tempers flared with 2:14 left in the game after Prince was called for goaltending against Jackson. Jackson shoved Prince in the chest, and Prince responded with the same. They were quickly separated by official Matt Boland near the baseline when Hawks reserve guard Isaiah Taylor bumped Jackson in the shoulder. Jackson then shoved Prince again. Players on the floor for both teams closed in, but the benches did not empty. After lead official Bill Kennedy watched the replay, Jackson was ejected while Jackson and Prince were assessed technical fouls.

MORE BOOKER

Booker's streak was the franchise's longest since Amare Stoudemire scored at least 30 in four straight games in 2004. Booker was vying to tie Charlie Scott and Charles Barkley for the team's longest streak of at least 30 points. In Friday's loss to Oklahoma City, the 21-year-old Booker became the third-youngest NBA player to reach 4,000 career points, topped only by LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Miami on Monday night.

Hawks: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
D. Schroder
17 PG
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
43.3 Field Goal % 43.5
43.4 Three Point % 43.3
88.0 Free Throw % 87.2
  Team rebound 0:00
  Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot 0:00
+ 3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
+ 2 T.J. Warren made driving layup, assist by Dragan Bender 0:20
  Out of bounds turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince 0:36
  Out of bounds turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince 0:36
  Defensive rebound by Miles Plumlee 0:49
  Josh Jackson missed jump shot 0:54
  Team rebound 1:01
  Shaquille Harrison missed layup 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison 1:05
Team Stats
Points 112 113
Field Goals 46-92 (50.0%) 43-94 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 17-33 (51.5%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 50 55
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 36 40
Team 9 6
Assists 33 23
Steals 6 7
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
E. Payton PG 2
11 PTS, 10 REB, 14 AST
home team logo
D. Schroder PG 17
21 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-46 23333125112
home team logo Hawks 20-44 29273027113
O/U 225.5, ATL -1.5
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
O/U 225.5, ATL -1.5
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 19-46 104.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Hawks 20-44 103.6 PPG 40.9 RPG 23.6 APG
Key Players
T. Warren SF 19.5 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.4 APG 49.6 FG%
T. Waller-Prince SF 12.5 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.3 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Warren SF 35 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
T. Waller-Prince SF 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 45.7
42.3 3PT FG% 51.5
60.0 FT% 83.3
Suns
Starters
T. Warren
D. Booker
E. Payton
D. Bender
T. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Warren 42 35 4 0 0 0 1 4 16/26 1/4 2/2 2 2 38 +4
D. Booker 33 20 1 3 1 0 5 3 8/18 3/6 1/3 0 1 23 0
E. Payton 29 11 10 14 1 1 2 1 5/13 0/0 1/1 2 8 49 -2
D. Bender 34 6 5 8 0 0 0 1 2/8 2/7 0/0 0 5 27 +1
T. Chandler 26 6 5 2 2 1 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/1 1 4 18 -11
Starters
T. Warren
D. Booker
E. Payton
D. Bender
T. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Warren 42 35 4 0 0 0 1 4 16/26 1/4 2/2 2 2 38 +4
D. Booker 33 20 1 3 1 0 5 3 8/18 3/6 1/3 0 1 23 0
E. Payton 29 11 10 14 1 1 2 1 5/13 0/0 1/1 2 8 49 -2
D. Bender 34 6 5 8 0 0 0 1 2/8 2/7 0/0 0 5 27 +1
T. Chandler 26 6 5 2 2 1 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/1 1 4 18 -11
Bench
M. Chriss
J. Jackson
T. Daniels
A. Len
S. Harrison
J. Dudley
B. Knight
D. Reed
A. Peters
T. Ulis
A. Williams
D. House
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Chriss 18 17 5 1 1 4 1 0 5/8 4/5 3/6 0 5 28 +10
J. Jackson 25 10 4 1 0 0 3 3 5/10 0/1 0/0 0 4 13 -3
T. Daniels 15 5 2 2 1 0 1 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 11 -3
A. Len 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 -2
S. Harrison 13 0 5 2 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 8 +1
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 112 41 33 6 6 14 19 46/92 11/26 9/15 5 36 217 -5
Hawks
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
D. Schroder
T. Dorsey
D. Dedmon
J. Collins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 31 22 5 2 0 1 3 1 8/16 6/8 0/0 1 4 29 -1
D. Schroder 23 21 6 6 0 0 4 2 9/16 2/5 1/1 1 5 35 +3
T. Dorsey 32 12 5 3 1 0 1 2 4/12 2/5 2/2 0 5 23 -8
D. Dedmon 21 7 4 1 1 2 1 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 3 15 -10
J. Collins 22 4 7 2 2 0 3 5 1/6 0/1 2/2 4 3 14 -9
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
D. Schroder
T. Dorsey
D. Dedmon
J. Collins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 31 22 5 2 0 1 3 1 8/16 6/8 0/0 1 4 29 -1
D. Schroder 23 21 6 6 0 0 4 2 9/16 2/5 1/1 1 5 35 +3
T. Dorsey 32 12 5 3 1 0 1 2 4/12 2/5 2/2 0 5 23 -8
D. Dedmon 21 7 4 1 1 2 1 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 3 15 -10
J. Collins 22 4 7 2 2 0 3 5 1/6 0/1 2/2 4 3 14 -9
Bench
M. Delaney
M. Plumlee
M. Muscala
I. Taylor
J. Morris
K. Bazemore
T. Cavanaugh
A. Cleveland
D. Bembry
J. Magette
A. White
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Delaney 15 12 1 3 2 1 0 2 4/9 3/5 1/2 0 1 22 +1
M. Plumlee 25 10 11 1 0 0 1 3 4/7 0/0 2/3 2 9 22 +10
M. Muscala 23 10 3 0 1 1 1 3 4/6 2/3 0/0 0 3 14 +14
I. Taylor 19 8 2 3 0 0 1 0 3/8 0/0 2/2 0 2 15 -2
J. Morris 24 7 5 2 0 0 1 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 5 15 +7
K. Bazemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 113 49 23 7 5 16 18 43/94 17/33 10/12 9 40 204 +5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores