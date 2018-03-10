PHO
Hornets hold off Suns 122-115 to snap 5-game skid

  • Mar 10, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Dwight Howard had 30 points and 12 rebounds, Nic Batum flirted with a triple-double and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Phoenix Suns 122-115 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Batum added 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Marvin Williams chipped in with 16 points as the Hornets won despite nearly squandering a 22-point fourth quarter lead to a Suns team playing without star Devin Booker.

The Hornets led by eight at halftime and seemed ready to put this one on cruise control after outscoring the Suns 35-21 in the third quarter behind 14 points from Batum.

But Phoenix wouldn't go away.

The Suns cut the lead to two with less than a minute to go as Dragan Bender and Troy Daniels combined for five 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. However, Elfrid Payton's potential go-ahead 3-pointer bounced off the front rim with less than 2 minutes remaining, and Batum buried his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 51 seconds left to give Charlotte some breathing room.

Howard and Batum each added two clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the win for Charlotte (29-38).

It was Howard's second straight 30-point game for the Hornets and it marked his 18th game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, eighth-most in the NBA.

Daniels had 17 points and Bender had 16 for the Suns (19-49), who have lost 11 of their last 12.

Booker did not play because of a strained triceps.

TIP INS

Suns: Along with Booker, Josh Jackson (knee), T.J. Warren (back spasms), Brandon Knight (torn ACL) and Alan Williams (torn meniscus) were also out. ... Tyler Ulis had 11 points and 10 assists for the Suns.

Hornets: Cody Zeller did not play due to knee soreness. ... Frank Kaminsky had 16 points, but Charlotte's reserves were outscored 47-28.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Hornets: Visit Pelicans on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
22.9 Pts. Per Game 22.9
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
43.6 Field Goal % 43.1
43.6 Three Point % 43.1
87.5 Free Throw % 84.3
  Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum 0:17
  Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
+ 1 Nicolas Batum made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
+ 1 Nicolas Batum made 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
  Personal foul on Elfrid Payton 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Nicolas Batum 0:22
  Troy Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:34
+ 1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:34
  Personal foul on Dragan Bender 0:34
+ 2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 0:46
Team Stats
Points 115 122
Field Goals 42-83 (50.6%) 44-87 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 18-32 (56.3%) 13-32 (40.6%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 54
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 30 34
Team 7 13
Assists 27 24
Steals 9 11
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 25 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Ulis PG 8
11 PTS, 1 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
N. Batum SF 5
29 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-49 25262143115
home team logo Hornets 29-38 32273528122
O/U 219.5, CHA -13.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 219.5, CHA -13.0
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 19-49 104.4 PPG 44.1 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Hornets 29-38 106.6 PPG 45 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
T. Daniels SG 8.3 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.6 APG 39.6 FG%
D. Howard C 15.9 PPG 12.1 RPG 1.3 APG 55.3 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Daniels SG 17 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
D. Howard C 30 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
50.6 FG% 50.6
56.3 3PT FG% 40.6
68.4 FT% 77.8
Suns
Starters
T. Daniels
D. Bender
E. Payton
S. Harrison
T. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Daniels 35 17 4 3 1 0 1 1 6/15 5/10 0/0 1 3 27 -9
D. Bender 32 16 3 1 1 1 3 2 4/8 3/6 5/6 0 3 20 -4
E. Payton 27 14 3 3 1 0 2 4 7/13 0/1 0/0 1 2 22 -22
S. Harrison 20 14 2 4 2 1 3 3 6/10 1/1 1/3 0 2 24 +3
T. Chandler 21 7 4 1 0 0 0 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 4 13 -15
Bench
D. Reed
T. Ulis
J. Dudley
M. Chriss
A. Len
B. Knight
A. Peters
T. Warren
D. Booker
A. Williams
D. House
J. Jackson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Reed 24 16 6 2 1 0 1 2 5/8 4/4 2/2 0 6 26 +11
T. Ulis 22 11 1 10 2 0 3 2 5/11 1/2 0/0 0 1 31 +10
J. Dudley 28 10 5 3 1 1 0 5 3/5 3/5 1/2 0 5 23 +13
M. Chriss 19 7 6 0 0 0 0 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 2 4 13 -13
A. Len 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 3/4 1 0 3 -9
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 115 35 27 9 3 14 25 42/83 18/32 13/19 5 30 202 -35
Hornets
Starters
D. Howard
N. Batum
M. Williams
K. Walker
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Howard 37 30 12 1 1 4 1 3 10/15 0/0 10/15 1 11 48 +17
N. Batum 35 29 12 7 1 0 2 3 11/18 4/5 3/3 3 9 54 +26
M. Williams 27 16 3 2 3 1 1 3 5/10 3/8 3/3 0 3 26 +12
K. Walker 39 11 2 7 1 0 1 1 4/14 2/8 1/2 0 2 27 +11
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 29 8 5 2 2 0 2 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 3 17 +27
Bench
F. Kaminsky
J. Lamb
M. Monk
T. Graham
D. Bacon
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
C. Zeller
W. Hernangomez
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Kaminsky 20 16 4 2 0 1 3 3 5/10 2/3 4/4 1 3 22 -5
J. Lamb 17 8 0 1 1 0 2 0 3/7 2/5 0/0 0 0 9 -17
M. Monk 13 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 0 6 -17
T. Graham 11 0 2 1 2 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 6 -10
D. Bacon 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -9
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 122 41 24 11 6 12 18 44/87 13/32 21/27 7 34 216 +35
NBA Scores