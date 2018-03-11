PHI
Embiid, Covington lead 76ers to easy win over Nets

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Joel Embiid scored 21 points, Robert Covington added 19, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Brooklyn Nets 120-97 on Sunday night.

Dario Saric scored 18 points and Ben Simmons had 11 points, six assists and six rebounds for the 76ers, who were able to avenge a disappointing loss to the Nets at Barclays Center in January.

D'Angelo Russell had 26 points for the Nets, who have lost 13 of their last 15 games.

Philadelphia led by as many as 19 points in the first half before the Nets cut it to six on consecutive baskets by Russell early in the third quarter to make it 74-68 with 8:20 remaining.

Backed by a strong contingent of fans that started a chant for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the 76ers' defense tightened up and its offense went on to blitz the Nets off the floor in the opening moments of the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run that pushed the lead to 103-83.

After a pair of free throws from DeMarre Carroll ended a scoring drought of almost seven minutes, Marco Belinelli answered by making back-to-back baskets to put the Sixers up by 109-85.

UP NEXT

76ers: host Indiana on Tuesday night.

Nets: host the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
D. Russell
1 PG
25.2 Min. Per Game 25.2
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
48.6 Field Goal % 42.1
48.5 Three Point % 41.9
75.8 Free Throw % 74.5
  Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 0:00
  Timofey Mozgov missed dunk 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:06
+ 3 Quincy Acy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert 0:34
  Justin Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:37
  Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 0:39
  Quincy Acy missed reverse layup, blocked by Richaun Holmes 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Quincy Acy 0:57
  Richaun Holmes missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 1:18
Team Stats
Points 120 97
Field Goals 50-95 (52.6%) 33-85 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 56 51
Offensive 12 13
Defensive 36 29
Team 8 9
Assists 33 17
Steals 12 5
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 9 18
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Covington SF 33
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
D. Russell PG 1
26 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 36-29 37332624120
home team logo Nets 21-46 2535231497
O/U 219.0, BKN +5.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 219.0, BKN +5.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 36-29 107.7 PPG 46.5 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo Nets 21-46 106.0 PPG 45 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 23.4 PPG 11.0 RPG 3.2 APG 48.5 FG%
D. Russell PG 15.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.9 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Embiid C 21 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
D. Russell PG 26 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
52.6 FG% 38.8
34.6 3PT FG% 35.7
61.1 FT% 87.5
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
R. Covington
D. Saric
J. Redick
B. Simmons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 26 21 8 3 1 1 2 1 9/17 1/2 2/4 3 5 35 +19
R. Covington 28 19 5 4 1 2 0 2 6/10 3/7 4/6 0 5 35 +13
D. Saric 24 18 6 3 1 2 2 4 8/11 2/4 0/1 2 4 31 +9
J. Redick 24 12 0 2 0 0 0 0 5/10 1/4 1/2 0 0 16 +13
B. Simmons 28 11 6 6 0 0 1 3 4/9 0/0 3/4 1 5 28 +6
Bench
M. Belinelli
E. Ilyasova
T. McConnell
J. Anderson
R. Holmes
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
J. Bayless
D. Jackson
J. Young
F. Korkmaz
M. Fultz
A. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 24 13 2 1 0 0 0 0 6/10 1/4 0/0 1 1 17 +18
E. Ilyasova 26 11 13 1 3 0 0 5 5/10 0/1 1/1 3 10 29 +18
T. McConnell 28 10 4 6 4 0 3 3 5/9 0/0 0/0 1 3 27 +16
J. Anderson 6 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 4 -1
R. Holmes 16 2 2 5 2 2 0 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 1 18 +4
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 5 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 0
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 120 48 33 12 7 9 19 50/95 9/26 11/18 12 36 244 +115
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
J. Allen
A. Crabbe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 28 26 4 4 0 0 3 4 9/17 4/8 4/5 2 2 35 -24
S. Dinwiddie 28 13 3 6 1 0 1 2 5/14 0/1 3/3 2 1 28 -15
D. Carroll 24 6 6 0 0 1 1 0 1/9 0/2 4/4 1 5 12 -12
J. Allen 15 6 6 0 0 0 0 2 2/6 0/1 2/2 2 4 12 -7
A. Crabbe 24 3 3 0 1 1 3 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 3 5 -6
Bench
R. Hollis-Jefferson
C. LeVert
D. Cunningham
J. Harris
N. Stauskas
J. Okafor
Q. Acy
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
M. Doyle
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Hollis-Jefferson 22 12 6 1 0 1 2 1 6/9 0/0 0/0 0 6 19 -15
C. LeVert 26 10 2 5 1 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 5/6 0 2 21 -13
D. Cunningham 17 5 6 1 1 1 2 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 4 2 13 -12
J. Harris 25 5 1 0 0 1 2 3 1/5 1/4 2/2 1 0 5 -15
N. Stauskas 6 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 2 7 +1
J. Okafor 5 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 4 +1
Q. Acy 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 +1
T. Mozgov 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 +1
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 232 97 42 17 5 5 18 19 33/85 10/28 21/24 13 29 165 -115
NBA Scores