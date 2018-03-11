TOR
Raptors roll to 8th straight win, rout Knicks 132-106

  • Mar 11, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Kyle Lowry had 16 and the Toronto Raptors kept right on rolling after a big win two nights earlier, beating the New York Knicks 132-106 on Sunday for their season-high eighth straight victory.

The Raptors had no letdown after edging NBA-leading Houston on Friday in a matchup of the No. 1 teams in each conference, leading much of the game even with All-Star DeMar DeRozan shooting just 4 for 16 for nine points.

But seven Raptors finished in double figures in Toronto's 15th win in 16 games. The Raptors fell one point shy of their highest total of the season, set in a victory over Cleveland on Jan. 11.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 and Luke Kornet had 18 as the Knicks dropped their seventh straight game and 15th in the last 16.

Coach Dwane Casey talked to the Raptors in the morning about this being a trap game, warning them to forget about the win over Houston and to ignore the Knicks' record.

But none of that, or the early start time, slowed Toronto, which shot 50.5 percent.

The Raptors got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from CJ Miles to lead 32-27 after one, then one from Malcolm Miller at the half to make it 65-57. And when New York got within seven late in the third quarter, the Raptors closed the period with an 11-2 run to take a 102-86 cushion to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto has scored 100 or more points in 19 straight games, one shy of the franchise record set in the 2009-10 season. ... Casey said before the game that reserve G Delon Wright would remain out with a sprained right big toe, but Wright felt good enough after working out that he played 20 minutes off the bench.

Knicks: New York played without starting center Enes Kanter because of back spasms. F Lance Thomas sat out with a sprained right thumb after he was hit in the loss at Milwaukee on Friday. X-rays taken before the game were negative. ... G Courtney Lee came off the bench after missing the last two games for family reasons. Coach Jeff Hornacek said Lee would practice Monday and likely return to his starting spot Tuesday. ... New York opened the first of the two remaining five-game homestands on its schedule.

TIPPING OFF

Both coaches were asked before the game if they were worried about a 1 p.m. start that felt like noon because of the beginning of daylight saving time.

''Those 12 o'clock games, 1 o'clock games, you never know how the players are going to end up coming out, but we're pretty young team so I would expect that it would be fine,'' Hornacek said.

Casey was more concerned that it would be a factor.

''No question it does, because you're out of your body rhythm, your rhythm of you're used to playing at 7, 7:30,'' he said. ''You're out of your routine so to speak, so again, it becomes a professional approach and a professional game.''

MORE ON THE TIP TIME

The game was the NBA's first live broadcast of a game in prime time in India. It was the first of five games this season being shown live at a 10 p.m. India start time.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Knicks: Host Dallas on Tuesday.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
E. Kanter
00 C
25.8 Min. Per Game 25.8
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
46.2 Field Goal % 60.5
46.3 Three Point % 60.5
82.5 Free Throw % 86.5
+ 1 Luke Kornet made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
  Team rebound 0:18
  Luke Kornet missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Shooting foul on Malcolm Miller 0:18
  Traveling violation turnover on Norman Powell 0:36
+ 2 Troy Williams made driving dunk 0:54
  Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Miller, stolen by Troy Williams 0:58
+ 1 Troy Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:20
  Troy Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:20
  Team rebound 1:20
  Personal foul on Norman Powell 1:20
Team Stats
Points 132 106
Field Goals 47-93 (50.5%) 40-88 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 16-35 (45.7%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 22-25 (88.0%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 58 44
Offensive 14 8
Defensive 38 29
Team 6 7
Assists 32 21
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
16 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 3
25 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 49-17 32333730132
home team logo Knicks 24-43 27302920106
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 49-17 111.9 PPG 43.5 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Knicks 24-43 104.0 PPG 44 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
J. Valanciunas C 12.0 PPG 8.4 RPG 1.1 APG 56.2 FG%
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 17.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.8 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Valanciunas C 17 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
T. Hardaway Jr. SF 25 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
50.5 FG% 45.5
45.7 3PT FG% 33.3
88.0 FT% 79.2
Raptors
Starters
J. Valanciunas
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
D. DeRozan
N. Powell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Valanciunas 22 17 9 2 0 0 1 2 4/6 0/0 9/10 2 7 29 +1
K. Lowry 27 16 4 7 2 0 1 2 3/8 2/7 8/8 0 4 35 +8
S. Ibaka 24 14 7 1 0 1 2 1 5/14 2/5 2/2 4 3 22 +1
D. DeRozan 28 9 4 5 0 0 1 2 4/16 0/3 1/2 2 2 22 +14
N. Powell 21 7 1 1 0 0 2 3 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 1 8 +4
Bench
C. Miles
D. Wright
F. VanVleet
J. Poeltl
P. Siakam
M. Miller
N. Hayes
L. Nogueira
L. Brown
M. Richardson
O. Anunoby
A. McKinnie
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Miles 18 13 4 1 0 1 0 3 5/8 3/6 0/0 0 4 20 +19
D. Wright 19 12 2 4 0 0 0 2 5/7 2/2 0/0 1 1 22 +12
F. VanVleet 16 11 2 1 0 0 1 0 4/5 2/3 1/1 0 2 14 +17
J. Poeltl 20 10 8 3 0 0 1 1 5/8 0/0 0/0 3 5 23 +23
P. Siakam 18 9 7 6 1 1 0 2 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 6 30 +23
M. Miller 12 8 3 0 0 0 1 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 2 10 +4
N. Hayes 5 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0 5 +2
L. Nogueira 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +2
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 132 52 32 3 3 11 19 47/93 16/35 22/25 14 38 243 +130
Knicks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
L. Kornet
E. Mudiay
F. Ntilikina
M. Beasley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Hardaway Jr. 37 25 4 2 0 0 0 2 7/17 2/7 9/10 0 4 33 -19
L. Kornet 33 18 4 2 -1 1 1 2 7/15 3/7 1/2 4 0 25 -13
E. Mudiay 30 13 3 5 2 0 1 4 6/13 1/2 0/0 1 2 27 -13
F. Ntilikina 31 11 2 2 1 0 1 2 4/10 0/1 3/4 1 1 17 -16
M. Beasley 29 10 11 1 0 0 2 5 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 10 21 -15
Bench
T. Burke
K. O'Quinn
C. Lee
I. Hicks
T. Williams
D. Dotson
J. Noah
E. Kanter
L. Thomas
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
J. Jack
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 14 10 1 3 0 0 1 1 5/9 0/0 0/0 0 1 16 -16
K. O'Quinn 21 8 7 5 0 3 2 1 3/9 0/1 2/2 0 7 26 -22
C. Lee 19 5 1 0 2 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 8 -16
I. Hicks 11 3 2 0 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 1 3 -2
T. Williams 6 3 2 1 2 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 2 9 0
D. Dotson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +2
J. Noah - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kanter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 106 37 21 6 4 10 19 40/88 7/21 19/24 8 29 185 -130
