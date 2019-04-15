2019 NBA Draft: Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura declares for NBA draft after three college seasons
Hachimura had a breakout year as a junior
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura is declaring for the NBA draft, he announced in a post on Twitter on Monday. It's an unsurprising move, as the West Coast Conference Player of the Year had a breakout third season at Gonzaga. Hachimura averaged 19.7 points per game 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Hachimura, ranked 16th on CBSSports.com's prospect rankings, has seen steady improvement in his three years at Gonzaga. He went from a solid role player playing just over 20 minutes per game in his sophomore season to leading the Bulldogs in scoring in over 30 minutes per game this past year year. Now, he could wind up being a top-20 pick in June.
Gonzaga also thanked Hachimura for his time with the team.
Hachimura can now sign with an agent, but if he chooses to return to school by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET, he will be permitted to do so under new NCAA rules, though It's unlikely to envision a scenario in which Hachimura ends up withdrawing from the draft.
"The last three years at Gonzaga have been a dream come true, and now I'd like to pursue my next dream of playing in the NBA," he wrote. Hachimura went on to thank the school and the people of Japan for their support.
