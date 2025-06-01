The 2025 NBA Finals are less than a week away, and the championship matchup is finally set. The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the NBA Finals, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the franchise to the title round for the first time in 13 years. Who will the Thunder play? The Indiana Pacers, who dispatched the New York Knicks in a thrilling six-game series.

The 2025 NBA Finals get started Thursday, June 5. The Thunder will have home-court advantage against Indiana, since OKC won an NBA-best 68 games in the regular season and was the top seed in the West. It will be the first NBA Finals appearance since 2000 for the Pacers, and since 2012 for OKC.

Neither of the teams has technically won a title. The Pacers have never won an NBA championship (though Indiana won three ABA titles in the 1970s), and the Thunder franchise won a championship as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979, but the team has never lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Below is the complete 2025 NBA Finals schedule. The Finals will run through at least June 13 and a potential Game 7 is slated for June 22. Every NBA Finals game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 1: Thursday, June 5 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 2: Sunday, June 8 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

Game 4: Friday, June 13 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 5: Monday, June 16 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 6: Thursday, June 19 | Thunder vs. Pacers | 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

*Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 8 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo

2025 NBA championship odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)