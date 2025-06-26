2025 NBA mock draft: Johni Broome, Ryan Kalkbrenner go early in second-round projection
With one round down and one to go, we take one final stab at a mock draft with projections for the final 29 picks on Thursday
Thirty players were selected Wednesday in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft and 29 more will come off the board Thursday to wrap up Round 2. And boy oh boy: if the second and final day of picks is anything resembling the first, then we should be in for a fun and unpredictable finish to the annual draft in Brooklyn.
Wednesday saw a number of surprises throughout the night -- Ace Bailey came off the board to Utah at No. 5, and Yang Hansen, a projected second-rounder, went at No. 16 to Portland -- and yet there are plenty of potential fireworks still looming entering Thursday.
Only three players who were ranked inside the top 30 of the CBS Sports Big Board still remain undrafted, and all three -- Rasheer Fleming, Maxime Raynaud and Ryan Kalkbrenner -- are likely off the board quickly when the second round picks back up at 8 p.m. ET.
I'm predicting as much below with Fleming, Raynaud and Kalkbrenner -- all multi-year college players -- leading my final run at projections for a second round mock leading into Thursday night.
From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 31
Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'8" / 232 lbs
Fleming is a glove-in-hand fit for any team with its lead playmaker established. He's a rangy wing who is among the best spot-up shooters in this class and is coming off a big senior season as the alpha at St. Joseph's.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 32
Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 257 lbs
The depth of big men in this class pushed Kalkbrenner into Round 2 but he shouldn't be waiting long. He'd be a tremendous value for Boston here.
Round 2 - Pick 33
Auburn • Sr • 6'9" / 249 lbs
Charlotte has back-to-back picks here and I love the idea of adding a stable college basketball veteran like Broome who produced at an All-American level at Auburn and who has shown growth each season. The Hornets need size in their frontcourt and Broome's added maturity could help this young team.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 2 - Pick 34
Adou Thiero SF
Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
A bulldog defender who has tremendous size and made a big leap last season as a scorer, Thiero could stand to improve his shooting efficiency but has proven he can play and impact winning in multiple roles.
Round 2 - Pick 35
A soon-to-be 20-year-old from Serbia, Marković has produced at a high level in the Adriatic League this season with Mega Basket and is top five this season in rebounds per game.
Round 2 - Pick 36
Stanford • Sr • 7'0" / 237 lbs
Brooklyn used all five of its first round picks Wednesday and it's clear they're prioritizing length, passing and athleticism. Raynaud can check several of those boxes as a 7-footer who can move like a guard and attack the basket.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 2 - Pick 37
Koby Brea SF
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 202 lbs
Detroit adds another weapon to surround Cade Cunningham with in the backcourt. Brea hit 43.5% of his 3-pointers last season with Kentucky and rated in the 96th percentile on catch-and-shoot opportunities.
From San Antonio Spurs
Round 2 - Pick 38
Chaz Lanier SG
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 206 lbs
Lanier could be a helping hand on a cheap deal for the Pacers after five college seasons, which culminated with an All-SEC season with Tennessee in 2024-25.
Round 2 - Pick 39
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 183 lbs
Once viewed as a potential top-20 draft pick, Proctor remade himself at Duke from a ball-dominant guard into a legitimate weapon capable of adding value as a defender and shooter.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 40
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Watkins is an older prospect having spent four years in college but his athletic profile and aggressive scoring acumen should land him a spot in Thursday's draft in the 30s or 40s. He averaged a career-best 18.4 points per game last season at Florida State.
From Miami Heat
Round 2 - Pick 41
Penda finished as the No. 31 player in the CBS Sports rankings and was projected as a late first round pick in my final mock. I don't expect he is on the board long here. He's a long forward who can score inside and out, and he's a multipositional defender.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 42
Zikarsky is an 18-year-old big from Australia who has largely been a bit player with Brisbane in the NBL but has flashed real promise as a teenager in a professional league. His 7-3 frame and fluid athletic movement could give Sacramento a developmental big in its ranks.
From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 43
Micah Peavy SG
Georgetown • Sr • 6'6" / 212 lbs
Peavy was a workhorse last season with Georgetown averaging 37 minutes per game and starting in all 32 of his appearances. He made a career-best 40% of his 3-pointers last season and rated in the 80th percentile on dribble jumpers and in the 86th percentile on 3-pointers.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 44
Toohey turned some heads at the NBA Draft Combine with strong measurements and solid shooting in drills. The Australian product just turned 21 and has made good use of his time the last few seasons in the NBL.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 2 - Pick 45
Australia • 6'10" / 236 lbs
A big-bodied center with a high motor who competes on both ends. He produced in the NBL last season on the league's championship-winning team and has made big strides each of the last few seasons.
Round 2 - Pick 46
Kam Jones PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Jones' efficiency took a step back last season as he moved from an off-ball scoring role to an on-ball high usage role. He's a marvelous shooting prospect, though, and someone who has real versatility as a scorer and facilitator.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - Pick 47
John Tonje SF
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Milwaukee keeps a Wisconsin player close in John Tonje, who played six college basketball seasons and officially broke out last season with the Badgers. He was an All-American last season keying one of the sport's most potent offensive attacks.
Round 2 - Pick 48
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Martin played a key role in leading two teams (FAU in 2023 and Florida in 2025) to the Final Four and helped the Gators clinch the title earlier this year. He's a big leaper who is a career 36.4% 3-point shooter.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 49
Javon Small PG
West Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Small is a four-year college player who began his career at Eastern Carolina and transferred up to the Big 12 while improving his production. He averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 assists last season at West Virginia and profiles as a potential backup lead guard.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 50
Gonzaga • Sr • 5'11" / 176 lbs
Despite measuring as the second-shortest player at the NBA Combine, Nembhard has a chance to stick in the league because of his selfless play style and pass-first mentality at point guard. He led college basketball in assists last season. His brother, Andrew, established himself as an indispensable player for the runner-up Pacers.
Round 2 - Pick 51
Sion James PG
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 218 lbs
James was a key piece for a 35-win Duke team last season operating as a lead defensive hound and sharpshooter. He's physically mature and has a role-playing skillset with his ability to make shots and facilitate.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 2 - Pick 52
A former five-star recruit, Pate eschewed college to go to the G League Ignite -- only for it to fold after his first season. Despite that, he's still flashed NBA talent with his big frame and playmaking, though he needs to continue adding to his frame and developing as a shooter.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 2 - Pick 53
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'4" / 182 lbs
Sallis was one of the most productive guards in the country the last two seasons at Wake Forest, and he averaged career-highs in rebounds, points and steals last season. He's a former five-star with a big pedigree who has tremendous athletic pop and could be a bench scorer.
Round 2 - Pick 54
Clemson • Sr • 6'11" / 245 lbs
Lahkin had an ACC-leading 7.9% block rate in league play last season at Clemson and brings size and energy to the center spot. He showed improvement as a shooter last season as well and has a knack for grabbing boards in big spots.
Round 2 - Pick 55
Eric Dixon PF
Villanova • Sr • 6'8" / 259 lbs
Dixon's a professional bucket-getter who led college basketball in scoring last season and earned All-American honors in his fifth and final season at Villanova. He plays bigger than his measurements indicate and has managed efficiency as a scorer in various roles in college.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 56
Grant Nelson PF
Alabama • Sr • 6'10" / 230 lbs
The fluid movement and sheer athleticism of Nelson is NBA-caliber, though the holes in his game as a below-average shooter are tough to totally ignore. He plays big in big games and competes hard on both ends.
From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - Pick 57
Kobe Sanders SF
Nevada • Sr • 6'9" / 207 lbs
Sanders played four seasons at Cal Poly before transferring up to Nevada and flourishing, where last season he averaged 15.8 points and shot 34.2% on 3s as a dynamic offensive weapon. He rated in the 85th percentile on dribble jumpers and has immense feel for a big-bodied guard.
Round 2 - Pick 58
Michigan • Sr • 7'0" / 253 lbs
Goldin was part of a unique two-big rotation at Michigan last season and held up his end of the bargain as a rim protector who rated out very well on the defensive end. He blocked 1.4 shots per game for the Wolverines, who had a top-12 defense.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 59
I've long been a fan of Almansa's game and think the combo of his size and passing feel could be a hit in the NBA. He measured among the longest in vertical reach at the combine and has a wingspan pushing 7-2.