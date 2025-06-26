From From Utah Jazz Round 2 - Pick 31 Rasheer Fleming PF Saint Joseph's • Jr • 6'8" / 232 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.7 RPG 8.5 APG 1.3 3P% 39% Fleming is a glove-in-hand fit for any team with its lead playmaker established. He's a rangy wing who is among the best spot-up shooters in this class and is coming off a big senior season as the alpha at St. Joseph's.

From From Washington Wizards Round 2 - Pick 32 Ryan Kalkbrenner C Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 257 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 19.2 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 34.4% The depth of big men in this class pushed Kalkbrenner into Round 2 but he shouldn't be waiting long. He'd be a tremendous value for Boston here.

Round 2 - Pick 33 Johni Broome C Auburn • Sr • 6'9" / 249 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.6 RPG 10.8 APG 2.9 3P% 27.8% Charlotte has back-to-back picks here and I love the idea of adding a stable college basketball veteran like Broome who produced at an All-American level at Auburn and who has shown growth each season. The Hornets need size in their frontcourt and Broome's added maturity could help this young team.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 2 - Pick 34 Adou Thiero SF Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 15.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.9 3P% 25.6% A bulldog defender who has tremendous size and made a big leap last season as a scorer, Thiero could stand to improve his shooting efficiency but has proven he can play and impact winning in multiple roles.

Round 2 - Pick 35 Bogoljub Markovic PF Serbia • 6'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.7 RPG 6.8 APG 2.7 3P% 37% A soon-to-be 20-year-old from Serbia, Marković has produced at a high level in the Adriatic League this season with Mega Basket and is top five this season in rebounds per game.

Round 2 - Pick 36 Maxime Raynaud C Stanford • Sr • 7'0" / 237 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 20.2 RPG 10.6 APG 1.7 3P% 34.5% Brooklyn used all five of its first round picks Wednesday and it's clear they're prioritizing length, passing and athleticism. Raynaud can check several of those boxes as a 7-footer who can move like a guard and attack the basket.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 2 - Pick 37 Koby Brea SF Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 202 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 11.6 RPG 3.2 APG 1.3 3P% 43.5% Detroit adds another weapon to surround Cade Cunningham with in the backcourt. Brea hit 43.5% of his 3-pointers last season with Kentucky and rated in the 96th percentile on catch-and-shoot opportunities.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 2 - Pick 38 Chaz Lanier SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 206 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18 RPG 3.9 APG 1.1 3P% 39.5% Lanier could be a helping hand on a cheap deal for the Pacers after five college seasons, which culminated with an All-SEC season with Tennessee in 2024-25.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 2 - Pick 39 Tyrese Proctor SG Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 183 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.4 RPG 3 APG 2.3 3P% 40.5% Once viewed as a potential top-20 draft pick, Proctor remade himself at Duke from a ball-dominant guard into a legitimate weapon capable of adding value as a defender and shooter.

From From Washington Wizards Round 2 - Pick 40 Jamir Watkins SF Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 15th PPG 18.4 RPG 5.7 APG 2.4 3P% 32.1% Watkins is an older prospect having spent four years in college but his athletic profile and aggressive scoring acumen should land him a spot in Thursday's draft in the 30s or 40s. He averaged a career-best 18.4 points per game last season at Florida State.

From From Miami Heat Round 2 - Pick 41 Noah Penda SF France • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.2 RPG 5.1 APG 2.6 3P% 30.4% Penda finished as the No. 31 player in the CBS Sports rankings and was projected as a late first round pick in my final mock. I don't expect he is on the board long here. He's a long forward who can score inside and out, and he's a multipositional defender.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 2 - Pick 42 Rocco Zikarsky C Australia • 7'3" / 257 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 4.6 RPG 3.4 BPG 0.6 Zikarsky is an 18-year-old big from Australia who has largely been a bit player with Brisbane in the NBL but has flashed real promise as a teenager in a professional league. His 7-3 frame and fluid athletic movement could give Sacramento a developmental big in its ranks.

From From Utah Jazz Round 2 - Pick 43 Micah Peavy SG Georgetown • Sr • 6'6" / 212 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.2 RPG 5.8 APG 3.6 3P% 40% Peavy was a workhorse last season with Georgetown averaging 37 minutes per game and starting in all 32 of his appearances. He made a career-best 40% of his 3-pointers last season and rated in the 80th percentile on dribble jumpers and in the 86th percentile on 3-pointers.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 2 - Pick 44 Alex Toohey SF Australia • 6'8" / 223 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 10.6 RPG 4.0 APG 1.3 3P% 31% Toohey turned some heads at the NBA Draft Combine with strong measurements and solid shooting in drills. The Australian product just turned 21 and has made good use of his time the last few seasons in the NBL.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 2 - Pick 45 Lachlan Olbrich PF Australia • 6'10" / 236 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 13th PPG 8.7 RPG 3.8 APG 1.6 A big-bodied center with a high motor who competes on both ends. He produced in the NBL last season on the league's championship-winning team and has made big strides each of the last few seasons.

Round 2 - Pick 46 Kam Jones PG Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.2 RPG 4.5 APG 5.9 3P% 31.1% Jones' efficiency took a step back last season as he moved from an off-ball scoring role to an on-ball high usage role. He's a marvelous shooting prospect, though, and someone who has real versatility as a scorer and facilitator.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 2 - Pick 47 John Tonje SF Wisconsin • Sr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 19.6 RPG 5.3 APG 1.8 3P% 38.8% Milwaukee keeps a Wisconsin player close in John Tonje, who played six college basketball seasons and officially broke out last season with the Badgers. He was an All-American last season keying one of the sport's most potent offensive attacks.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 2 - Pick 48 Alijah Martin SG Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.4 RPG 4.5 APG 2.2 3P% 35% Martin played a key role in leading two teams (FAU in 2023 and Florida in 2025) to the Final Four and helped the Gators clinch the title earlier this year. He's a big leaper who is a career 36.4% 3-point shooter.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 2 - Pick 49 Javon Small PG West Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 18.6 RPG 4.1 APG 5.6 3P% 35.3% Small is a four-year college player who began his career at Eastern Carolina and transferred up to the Big 12 while improving his production. He averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 assists last season at West Virginia and profiles as a potential backup lead guard.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 2 - Pick 50 Ryan Nembhard PG Gonzaga • Sr • 5'11" / 176 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 10.5 RPG 3 APG 9.8 3P% 40.4% Despite measuring as the second-shortest player at the NBA Combine, Nembhard has a chance to stick in the league because of his selfless play style and pass-first mentality at point guard. He led college basketball in assists last season. His brother, Andrew, established himself as an indispensable player for the runner-up Pacers.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 2 - Pick 51 Sion James PG Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 218 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 8.6 RPG 4.2 APG 2.9 3P% 41.3% James was a key piece for a 35-win Duke team last season operating as a lead defensive hound and sharpshooter. He's physically mature and has a role-playing skillset with his ability to make shots and facilitate.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 2 - Pick 52 Dink Pate SG G League Capitanes • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.1 RPG 5.2 APG 1.9 3P% 25.8% A former five-star recruit, Pate eschewed college to go to the G League Ignite -- only for it to fold after his first season. Despite that, he's still flashed NBA talent with his big frame and playmaking, though he needs to continue adding to his frame and developing as a shooter.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 2 - Pick 53 Hunter Sallis SG Wake Forest • Sr • 6'4" / 182 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 18.3 RPG 5.1 APG 2.8 3P% 27.7% Sallis was one of the most productive guards in the country the last two seasons at Wake Forest, and he averaged career-highs in rebounds, points and steals last season. He's a former five-star with a big pedigree who has tremendous athletic pop and could be a bench scorer.

Round 2 - Pick 54 Viktor Lakhin C Clemson • Sr • 6'11" / 245 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 15th PPG 11.4 RPG 6.4 APG 1.5 3P% 37.5% Lahkin had an ACC-leading 7.9% block rate in league play last season at Clemson and brings size and energy to the center spot. He showed improvement as a shooter last season as well and has a knack for grabbing boards in big spots.

Round 2 - Pick 55 Eric Dixon PF Villanova • Sr • 6'8" / 259 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 23.3 RPG 5.1 APG 1.9 3P% 40.7% Dixon's a professional bucket-getter who led college basketball in scoring last season and earned All-American honors in his fifth and final season at Villanova. He plays bigger than his measurements indicate and has managed efficiency as a scorer in various roles in college.

From From Houston Rockets Round 2 - Pick 56 Grant Nelson PF Alabama • Sr • 6'10" / 230 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 11.5 RPG 7.6 APG 1.6 3P% 25.8% The fluid movement and sheer athleticism of Nelson is NBA-caliber, though the holes in his game as a below-average shooter are tough to totally ignore. He plays big in big games and competes hard on both ends.

From From Boston Celtics Round 2 - Pick 57 Kobe Sanders SF Nevada • Sr • 6'9" / 207 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 17th PPG 15.8 RPG 3.9 APG 4.5 3P% 34.2% Sanders played four seasons at Cal Poly before transferring up to Nevada and flourishing, where last season he averaged 15.8 points and shot 34.2% on 3s as a dynamic offensive weapon. He rated in the 85th percentile on dribble jumpers and has immense feel for a big-bodied guard.

Round 2 - Pick 58 Vladislav Goldin C Michigan • Sr • 7'0" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 16.6 RPG 7 APG 1.1 3P% 33.3% Goldin was part of a unique two-big rotation at Michigan last season and held up his end of the bargain as a rim protector who rated out very well on the defensive end. He blocked 1.4 shots per game for the Wolverines, who had a top-12 defense.