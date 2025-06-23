Round 1 - Pick 1 Cooper Flagg SF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.2 RPG 7.5 APG 4.2 3P% 38.5% The Mavs hope to compete now and Flagg is good enough to help them do it alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. Simultaneously though, he gives them a prospect who can grow into the future face of their franchise. He's versatile, competitive and athletic with a quiet killer instinct and fits the two-way mentality that Nico Harrison has preached about.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dylan Harper PG Rutgers • Fr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4 3P% 33.3% Harper is a big lead guard with positional size, strength, length and great basketball instincts. His long-term upside could ultimately be dictated by his shooting and durability but there is consistent optimism about what he can grow into. The fit in San Antonio is a little clunky alongside De'Aaron Fox and Steph Castle, but the amount of long-term upside around Wemby still creates extreme optimism.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tre Johnson SG Texas • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.9 RPG 3.1 APG 2.7 3P% 39.7% After Ace Bailey cancelled his workout in Philadelphia, V.J. Edgecombe became the player most often associated with the Sixers. While that is definitely still a possibility, the Sixers are also believed to be extremely interested in Johnson. He is a potent scorer and shot-maker who not only put up big numbers right away at Texas last year, but exceeded expectations with his overall efficiency while doing it.

Round 1 - Pick 4 VJ Edgecombe SG Baylor • Fr • 6'4" / 193 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.6 APG 3.2 3P% 34% If Johnson is, in fact, the pick at 3, it would be an ideal scenario for Charlotte, who is believed to covet Edgecombe and reportedly even contemplating a deal to move up to get him. He is one of the best athletes and competitors in the draft. He puts downhill pressure on the rim, has exciting defensive upside and made steady strides with both his shooting and his overall guard skills within the last year.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kon Knueppel SF Duke • Fr • 6'5" / 219 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 4 APG 2.7 3P% 40.6% Of all the decision makers most likely to hold their ground against Bailey's camp, the Ainges are at the very top of the list. So, there's a chance Bailey could be the pick even though he declined to workout in Utah. If not, Knueppel makes sense. He has one of the highest floors in this draft because he's skilled, shoots it well, knows how to play with other good players and can hold his own defensively.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ace Bailey SF Rutgers • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.6 RPG 7.2 APG 1.3 3P% 34.6% If Bailey falls all the way to this spot, it won't be because of his talent, it will be because his representation forced his way here. I still believe he's a top three prospect in the draft. He's a jumbo wing, high-level athlete and tough shot-maker. But he refused to workout with Philadelphia, Charlotte and Washington, all in an apparent effort to force his way to Washington or New Orleans, where his representation seems to believe he will have the most immediate opportunity.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiah Fears PG Oklahoma • Fr • 6'3" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.1 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1 3P% 28.4% The Pelicans have been one of the teams reportedly interested in moving up, with Bailey and Johnson being the two targets most typically linked to. If they are unable to do so, Fears is probably the favorite. He is a high-risk high-reward prospect and a big swing for Joe Dumars, who is betting on his playmaking, burst and ability to get into the paint, while hoping for gains in shooting, defense and efficiency amidst less volume.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Khaman Maluach C Duke • Fr • 7'1" / 253 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.6 RPG 6.6 APG 0.5 3P% 25% The interest in Maluach has continued to rise as we get closer to draft night. The Spurs are reportedly interested in trading up to pair him with Wemby, but Brooklyn may well snatch him as their big man of the future. Maluach is 7-2 with a 7-6 wingspan. He's mobile and athletic for his size, a massive lob threat, rim-runner and developing shot-blocker. That archetype has consistently hit in recent years and Maluach has game-changing size even by NBA standards.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kasparas Jakucionis PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15 RPG 5.7 APG 4.7 3P% 31.8% If Maluach is off the board here, Toronto could look to Jakucionis to stabilize their backcourt. His highest upside is as a point guard with good size, skill and processing instincts. There may also be a world where he turns out to be better as a secondary playermaker who isn't responsible for creating the primary advantage, but for maintaining it once a more dynamic attacker has done so.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 10 Collin Murray-Boyles PF South Carolina • Soph • 6'7" / 239 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.4 3P% 26.5% The Rockets will be making this pick for the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant deal that can't be finalized until after the draft. Phoenix should be focused on the frontcourt where Murray-Boyles could potentially step right in. CMB is long, strong, very smart, a good rebounder, impactful on both ends of the floor and versatile definitely. If the shooting ever comes on, he could have real value here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Carter Bryant SF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 1 3P% 37.1% Houston was viewed as a likely destination for Bryant, but with Phoenix more likely to focus on a big, he could fall to Portland, which would be welcome news for the Blazers. Bryant only averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, but shot 46% on unguarded catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, defended everything from point guards to forwards and is just 19 years old. Toronto could give him a look at No. 9,too. If Fears and/or CMB are on the board here, they could be options too.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Noa Essengue PF France • 6'10" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.7 RPG 5.0 APG 1.2 3P% 27.6% Essengue is one of the youngest and most athletic players in the draft. His court coverage, fluidity and leaping ability for his size are all glaring. He also measured better than expected at 6-10 with a 7-1 wingspan. He still needs to get stronger and polish his overall game, but he's made notable strides in recent months in Germany, is already able to impact a high level of international play and has substantial untapped potential.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 13 Joan Beringer C France • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 5.4 RPG 4.9 APG 0.5 BPG 1.4 The first decision to be made in Atlanta is whether or not they're going to continue to build around Trae Young. If the answer is yes, then finding a future center and lob partner should be a top priority. Beringer is an extreme athlete, very young (he won't turn 19 until next November) and his archetype – as a rim-running, shot-blocking, lob threat – consistently hits, especially when you add his mobility and terrific hands.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 14 Cedric Coward SG Washington State • Sr • 6'5" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.7 RPG 7 APG 3.7 3P% 40% There are increasing signs that the Spurs would like to go big here, but if they can't move up to get Maluach and Beringer is off the board, they might opt to add a wing who can shoot and defend. Coward has massively long arms, huge hands and a frame that should keep evolving. He'd provide some much-needed floor spacing and also has the tools to be a valuable wing defender.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 15 Derik Queen C Maryland • Fr • 6'9" / 248 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.5 RPG 9 APG 1.9 3P% 20% Queen is the best player on the board at this point and so while the fit isn't a glaringly obvious one in OKC, Sam Presti isn't likely to let him pass, especially when there could be a trade market which allows him to push his draft assets down the road without taking up another roster spot now. Queen is a highly skilled big man, particularly as a dribbler and passer, whose potential will come in correlation to his defense, shooting and conditioning.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 16 Liam McNeeley SF Connecticut • Fr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.5 RPG 6 APG 2.3 3P% 31.7% Just three years after the Grizzlies drafted Jake LaRavia, McNeeley fills a similar archetype with more natural talent. The former five-star recruit is a big wing who is skilled, competitive and a quick processor. After striking gold with Jaylen Wells in the second-round last year, the hope is that this duo could be a long-term tandem. Murray-Boyles, Coward, Egor Demin and Danny Wolf may also be in play here.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 17 Egor Demin PG BYU • Fr • 6'8" / 199 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.6 RPG 3.9 APG 5.5 3P% 27.3% Most believe that Minnesota will look to address their frontcourt with this pick. There's also a need for a ball-mover alongside Anthony Edwards and other scoring guards like Rob Dillingham. Demin might check both boxes. While he's often called a point guard, he measured out at over 6-9 with shoes on and most often defended opposing forwards last year with BYU. Most importantly, he may be the best passer in the draft.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 18 Asa Newell PF Georgia • Fr • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.4 RPG 6.9 APG 0.9 3P% 29.2% Newell got an earlier green room invitation than most were expecting, which is typically a strong indication that he wasn't being mocked aggressively enough. The southpaw provides a high-energy and mobile big who can split time between the four and the five. His physicality would make a nice complement for Alex Sarr and if the shooting ever clicks, this will end up being terrific value at 18.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 19 Nolan Traore PG France • 6'4" / 175 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.3 RPG 1.9 APG 4.7 3P% 31.4% If Brooklyn doesn't take a guard like Fears or Jakucionis at No. 8, then it could look to add one here. Traore came into the draft cycle viewed as a potential top five pick and while his stock dipped during the course of the season, he played some of his best basketball late in the year with Saint-Quentin. He has extreme speed and playmaking ability, but is also showing some recent gains with his shooting that are very encouraging. If they go with a guard early, someone like Thomas Sorber could be in play here.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 20 Walter Clayton Jr. PG Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 199 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.3 RPG 3.7 APG 4.2 3P% 38.6% Clayton has reportedly had multiple workouts in Miami and recently cancelled workouts towards the end of the first-round, which is probably very telling. He is one of the very best shooters in this draft, has the versatility to play both on and off the ball and the physical strength to be a more competitive defender in the NBA than we saw for most of his college career.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Nique Clifford SF Colorado State • Sr • 6'5" / 202 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.9 RPG 9.6 APG 4.4 3P% 37.7% Utah is reportedly interested in moving up on draft night. If no scenarios emerge that make sense for them, adding another piece on the wing would make sense. Liam McNeeley is believed to be a target, but if he's not available then Clifford provides a two-way player and good athlete who could evolve into a nice 3-and-D option if the shooting gains he made at Colorado State prove to be sustainable.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 22 Will Riley SF Illinois • Fr • 6'8" / 186 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 12.6 RPG 4.1 APG 2.2 3P% 32.6% If Atlanta goes for a big at 13, they'll likely look to solidify their backcourt depth at 22. Riley is a long-term stock as he builds up his body and gets more consistent overall, but one with a significant upside. He measured at over 6-8 without shoes and has shown flashes of both playmaking and shooting. None of that is NBA ready just yet, but at this point in the draft, the potential for a big secondary guard could be enticing.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 23 Danny Wolf PF Michigan • Jr • 6'11" / 252 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.2 RPG 9.7 APG 3.6 3P% 33.6% Acquired in last week's deal with Indiana, if New Orleans is able to move up, it may very well be by packaging their picks. If they keep the pick, Wolf provides a highly skilled face-up big man who could pair with either Yves Missi or Zion Williamson. He's an excellent handler, passer and playmaker for his size. The shooting needs to catch up a bit, but he has the touch to do it.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 24 Thomas Sorber C Georgetown • Fr • 6'9" / 263 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 8.5 APG 2.4 3P% 16.2% OKC has been one of the teams linked to Sorber for several weeks now and while the Thunder are somewhat notorious for putting out a lot of smokescreens, this could be a logical fit. Sorber has massive measurements and was viewed as a riser coming out of the combine. Since then though, as he's continued to rehab from his late season injury, questions about his conditioning have resurfaced that have cooled the enthusiasm a bit. If OKC goes for more of a wing then both Noah Penda and Hugo Gonzalez could be in play.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Jase Richardson SG Michigan St. • Fr • 6'1" / 178 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.1 RPG 3.3 APG 1.9 3P% 41.2% Orlando could use two things here – backcourt depth and shooting and Richardson checks both of those boxes. An undersized lefty combo who was a versatile and efficient scoring threat last year for Michigan State, he has on/off ball versatility, can score at various levels within the flow of the game and is a high processor. As he builds up his body and further develops his right hand, he'll continue to ascend.

From From New York Knicks Round 1 - Pick 26 Noah Penda SF France • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 9th PPG 10.2 RPG 5.5 APG 2.7 3P% 32.2% If Maluach weren't the pick in the lottery, then Ryan Kalkbrenner would be in play here. Instead, a versatile two-way wing like Penda, with an NBA-ready body, could make more sense. He's a playmaking defender, high IQ player and good connector. If Brooklyn's player development program can impact his shooting, the return could be high here.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 27 Maxime Raynaud C Stanford • Sr • 7'0" / 237 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 20.2 RPG 10.6 APG 1.7 3P% 34.5% While I have Kalkbrenner a little higher on my board, Raynaud has a better chance of fitting alongside Maluach and Nic Claxton because of his shooting. In fact, the 7-footer made 45% of his open catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. He also puts the ball on the floor well for his size and is a good athlete at the rim. The 10.6 rebounds per game are also extremely notable.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ryan Kalkbrenner C Creighton • Sr • 7'1" / 257 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 19.2 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 34.4% This would be the second year in a row that the Celtics use their first-round pick on a player from Creighton after picking Baylor Scheierman last year. It's very possible Kalkbrenner isn't on the board, but if he is, expect the Celtics to jump at him. With extreme uncertainty about their center position next year, Kalkbrenner gives them one of the biggest players in the league, a drop coverage monster, a durable big body and maybe even a potential standstill shooting threat down the road.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 29 Drake Powell SF North Carolina • Fr • 6'5" / 199 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.4 RPG 3.4 APG 1.1 3P% 37.9% The Suns need frontcourt depth and have also been linked to guards like Clayton and Richardson. Rasheer Fleming may make some sense here, but if they want to take a long-term swing, Powell could interest them. The offense is a major work in progress, but the defense is good and if the shooting potential ever clicks then he's a valuable 3-and-D wing for the next decade-plus in the league.