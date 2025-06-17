2025 NBA playoff bracket, scores, NBA Finals schedule as OKC pulls ahead vs. Pacers
The Finals will continue with Game 6 on Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from their first title in OKC. The Thunder are up, 3-2, against the Indiana Pacers after back-to-back wins. Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 71 points in a Game 5 win on Monday night.
The Thunder are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 after eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference finals. The Pacers, meanwhile, eliminated the New York Knicks in six games to reach the Finals for the first time since 2000.
The Thunder, who won 68 games in the regular season and are now 12-5 in the playoffs, entered the series as heavy favorites to win the title. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to become the first player to win the MVP award and an NBA title in the same season since Stephen Curry pulled off the feat in 2015.
In the East, the Pacers have pulled off several incredible comebacks this postseason alone, including a Game 1 stunner that put the Knicks back on their heels in the conference finals. They basically repeated that in Game 1 against the Thunder in the Finals.
The postseason field has now been whittled from 20 teams down to two. The Kings, Mavericks, Bulls and Hawks were ousted in the Play-In Tournament. The Grizzlies, Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Heat, Bucks, Pistons and Magic lost in the first round, and the Nuggets, Warriors, Cavaliers and Celtics made it to the second round before bowing out. We said goodbye to the Timberwolves and Knicks in the conference finals to get where we are now -- the homestretch.
2025 NBA playoff bracket
2025 NBA Finals schedule
Thursday, June 5
Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110
Sunday, June 8
Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107
Wednesday, June 11
Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107
Friday, June 13
Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104
Monday, June 16
Game 5: Thunder 120, Pacers 109
Thursday, June 19
Game 6: Pacers vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, June 22
*Game 7: Thunder vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ABC/fubo
2025 NBA playoffs: Conference finals schedule
All times Eastern
Tuesday, May 20
Game 1: Thunder 114, Timberwolves 88
Wednesday, May 21
Game 1: Pacers 138, Knicks 135 (OT)
Thursday, May 22
Game 2: Thunder 118, Timberwolves 103
Friday, May 23
Game 2: Pacers 114, Knicks 109
Saturday, May 24
Game 3: Timberwolves 143, Thunder 101
Sunday, May 25
Game 3: Knicks 106, Pacers 100
Monday, May 26
Game 4: Thunder 128, Timberwolves 126
Tuesday, May 27
Game 4: Pacers 130, Knicks 121 (Indiana leads 3-1)
Wednesday, May 28
Game 5: Thunder 124, Timberwolves 94 (OKC wins 4-1)
Thursday, May 29
Game 5: Knicks 111, Pacers 94 (Indiana leads 3-2)
Saturday, May 31
Game 6: Pacers 125, Knicks 108 (Indiana wins 4-2)
2025 NBA playoffs: Second-round schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Sunday, May 4
Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112
Monday, May 5
Game 1: Knicks 108, Celtics 105 (OT)
Game 1: Nuggets 121, Thunder 119
Tuesday, May 6
Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119
Game 1: Warriors 99, Timberwolves 88
Wednesday, May 7
Game 2: Knicks 91, Celtics 90
Game 2: Thunder 149, Nuggets 106
Thursday, May 8
Game 2: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 93
Friday, May 9
Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104
Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 (OT)
Saturday, May 10
Game 3: Celtics 115, Knicks 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 102, Warriors 97
Sunday, May 11
Game 4: Thunder 92, Nuggets 87
Game 4: Pacers 129, Cavaliers 109
Monday, May 12
Game 4: Knicks 121, Celtics 113
Game 4: Timberwolves 117, Warriors 110
Tuesday, May 13
Game 5: Pacers 114, Cavaliers 105 (Indiana wins 4-1)
Game 5: Thunder 112, Nuggets 105
Wednesday, May 14
Game 5: Celtics 127, Knicks 102
Game 5: Timberwolves 121, Warriors 110 (Minnesota wins 4-1)
Thursday, May 15
Game 6: Nuggets 119, Thunder 107
Friday, May 16
Game 6: Knicks 119, Celtics 81 (New York wins 4-2)
Sunday, May 18
Game 7: Thunder 125, Nuggets 93 (OKC wins 4-3)
2025 NBA playoffs: First-round scores
Saturday, April 19
Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)
Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Sunday, April 20
Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
Game 1: Celtics 103, Magic 86
Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100
Game 1: Warriors 95, Rockets 85
Monday, April 21
Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94
Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102
Tuesday, April 22
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 115
Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99
Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
Wednesday, April 23
Game 2: Celtics 109, Magic 100
Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat, 112
Game 2: Rockets 109, Warriors 94
Thursday, April 24
Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116
Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108
Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83
Friday, April 25
Game 3: Magic 95, Celtics 93
Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101
Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104
Saturday, April 26
Game 3: Cavaliers 124, Heat 87
Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (Oklahoma City wins 4-0)
Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99
Game 3: Warriors 104, Rockets 93
Sunday, April 27
Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93
Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113
Game 4: Celtics 107, Magic 98
Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103
Monday, April 28
Game 4: Cavaliers 138, Heat 83 (Cleveland wins 4-0)
Game 4: Warriors 109, Rockets 106
Tuesday, April 29
Game 5: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (Indiana wins 4-1)
Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103
Game 5: Celtics 120, Magic 89 (Boston wins 4-1)
Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115
Wednesday, April 30
Game 5: Rockets 131, Warriors 116
Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins 4-1)
Thursday, May 1
Game 6: Knicks 116, Pistons 113 (New York wins 4-2)
Game 6: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105 (Series tied, 3-3)
Friday, May 2
Game 6: Rockets 115, Warriors 107
Saturday, May 3
Game 7: Nuggets 120, Clippers 101 (Denver wins 4-3)
Sunday, May 4
Game 7: Warriors 103, Rockets 89 (Golden State wins 4-3)
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Tuesday, April 15
Magic 120, Hawks 95
Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116
Wednesday, April 16
Heat 109, Bulls 90
Mavericks 120, Kings 106
Friday, April 18
Heat 123, Hawks 114 (OT)
Grizzlies 120, Mavericks 106