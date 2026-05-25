2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals odds, predictions: Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4 picks by expert on 87-55 run

No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Playoffs. Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to be the first, starting on Memorial Day when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks shocked Cleveland by rallying from 22 down in the fourth quarter before winning in overtime. Games 2 and 3 weren't as close, double-digit victories as New York pushed its overall win streak to 10. The Knicks are now one win from their first NBA Finals berth this century.

Tip-off from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Cavs vs. Knicks predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Hartstein is 87-55 in his last 142 NBA player prop picks (+2099). Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has studied Cavs vs. Knicks from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Cavs:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Knicks -2.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 218.5 points Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Knicks -142, Cavaliers +120 Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions

After studying Cavs vs. Knicks from every angle, Hartstein is leaning Over 218.5 total points. The Over has hit in four of the six meetings this season between these teams. In Game 3, 229 total points were scored, well over the total of 215.5. The teams ranked in the Top 8 in scoring all season, combining to produce 234.6 ppg. The Over has also hit in eight of the last 11 Cleveland games, and in seven of the last 11 for New York.

The two teams are a combined 18-10 in regard to the Over during the 2026 NBA playoffs and Hartstein expects lots of points on the scoreboard for Game 4 in Cleveland. See his Knicks vs. Cavs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Cavaliers at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks

Hartstein has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see Hartstein's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavs. Knicks, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Cavs spread to back, all from the expert who is on an 87-55 roll on NBA picks, and find out.