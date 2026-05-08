Friday's NBA conference semifinal playoffs feature two Game 3 matchups. In the Eastern Conference, the 76ers are 1.5-point favorites vs. the Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. In the West, the Spurs are 4.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Josh Hart (thumb) are questionable for the Knicks, while Joel Embiid (ankle/hip) is questionable for the Sixers after missing Game 2.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Friday, May 8

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing the Under 213.5 points in the Knicks vs. 76ers matchup. New York had the fifth-best defense in the NBA during the regular season, allowing just 110.1 points per game. Opponents connected on just 46% of their shots from the floor. The Knicks are projected to have just two players score 15 or more points, led by Jalen Brunson with 28.5 points.

Embiid's status is uncertain, and only two other 76ers players are forecasted to score more than 15 points. Over the past 10 meetings between the teams, the Under has hit six times, including in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup. The model is projecting the teams will combine for 211 points, making the Under 213.5 points the play. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Under at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Friday, May 8

The model also has locked in two more picks, including a spread pick that hits in well over 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.