Friday night features two NBA Game 6 conference semifinal matchups. In the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites vs. the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. In the West, the Spurs are 5.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +500. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Friday, May 15

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 210.5 in the Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 6 matchup. Detroit, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, had the eighth-best scoring offense in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 117.8 points. The Pistons connected on 48.5% of their field goals, third-best in the league. The Pistons are projected to have four players score 9.9 points or more, led by Cade Cunningham's 26.5 points.

The Cavaliers had the fourth-best scoring offense during the regular season, averaging 119.5 points. Four Cleveland players are projected to score 13.6 points or more, led by Donovan Mitchell's 27.5 points. Mitchell registered a double-double with 35 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 116-109 win in Game 3. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Over 210.5 to cover at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Friday, May 15

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under pick that hits in more than 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +500? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.