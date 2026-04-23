Thursday's schedule features three NBA first-round playoff games. In the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook vs. the Hawks at 7 p.m. ET, while the Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites over the Raptors at 8 p.m. ET. In the West, the Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. The totals are 216.5, 219.5 and 234.5, respectively, in those matchups. Among the notable player prop include Jalen Brunson at over/under 26.5 points scored, while Scottie Barnes' points scored line is 18.5.

What are the NBA best bets for Thursday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Thursday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +700. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Thursday, April 23

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing New York to cover the 1.5-point spread in the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup.

Although the series is tied 1-1, the Knicks have won six out of the last eight meetings, including three straight in Atlanta. New York had entered the playoffs on a roll, winning 12 of their final 16 games. The Hawks, meanwhile, had lost three of four entering the postseason. Both teams are expected to be at full strength. Jalen Brunson is projected to lead the Knicks with 26.3 points as New York has two of the three players forecasted to top 20 points.

The model is projecting New York to win by two points, making the Knicks (-1.5) the play in over 50% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Knicks at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Thursday, April 23

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an over/under play that hits in well over 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +700? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.