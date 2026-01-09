Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis suffered ligament damage in his left hand that could require surgery and cost him "a number of months," according to ESPN.

Davis left the Mavericks' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night after injuring his left hand while defending Utah star Lauri Markkanen. Davis underwent testing that reportedly revealed ligament damage. Davis and the Mavericks will consult a second opinion to determine the best course of action. If surgery is required the oft-injured big man could miss extended time.

Davis has appeared in 20 games this season for the Mavericks, averaging 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, but injuries have kept him from consistently being on the floor -- as has been the case for much of his career. Davis missed 15 games early this season with a calf injury, then suffered a groin injury in Dallas' Christmas Day game that cost him two more games.

The injury impacts not only the Mavericks, but some other teams that were considering Davis as a target ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline. The Atlanta Hawks were reportedly one of the top potential suitors for Davis, having cleared some space after trading Trae Young to the Washington Wizards.

However, this latest injury for Davis would drastically impact his trade market if he is sidelined for a significant period of time

Dallas, Atlanta and other potential suitors will await word on whether Davis will require surgery and what kind of timeline for a return to the court he's facing. In the meantime, the 14-24 Mavericks will prepare for another stretch of the season without their star center.