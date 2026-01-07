The Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, which means the rumors are heating up about who could be on the move. The reality of Trae Young leaving Atlanta is very much real after a report detailed that he and the Hawks are working together to find him a new home. Anthony Davis' name is continuously mentioned, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

There's a lot of noise out there, so let's sift through it all and roundup the latest trade rumor buzz from around the league on Wednesday.

Anthony Davis prefers to be traded to a team that will sign him to an extension

Despite having a 14-23 record and a rookie sensation in Cooper Flagg that allows them to enter a full rebuild, the Mavericks are still operating with this two-timeline approach that was championed by former general manager Nico Harrison. Instead of having a fire sale for all their veterans, the Mavericks have been toeing the line, waiting to see if this roster could make a run once Kyrie Irving returns. Anthony Davis has been at the center of trade rumors since Harrison was fired in November. But a recent report from The Athletic says that Dallas doesn't feel like it "must" trade him before the deadline.

That may be how the Mavericks feel, but The Athletic is also reporting that Davis' camp doesn't think the Mavericks will give him an extension this summer, and he would rather be traded to a team where that next hefty contract is possible. Because of Davis' injury history and current contract (he's owed $54.12 million this season and $121.23 million over the next two years), trading him could be an uphill battle for the Mavericks, but there have been teams who have registered interest at one point or another this season. The Raptors were mentioned earlier in the season, so too were the Hawks, but the Mavericks have no interest in taking on Trae Young in any deal with Atlanta. The Hawks also don't want to part with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, who the Mavericks covet.

Another team who has considered trading for Davis is the Warriors, per The Athletic. But they don't care to part with either Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler, one of which would almost certainly have to be included to make the money work in a deal for Davis. The Milwaukee Bucks have also considered Davis as a trade target, but with a bare cupboard of assets, Dallas may not find what the Bucks could offer desirable.

Hawks not in a hurry to make Young deal

It felt like we were about to have the first major transaction of the 2025-26 season after Marc Stein reported that the Hawks and Wizards have been engaged in a trade that would send Young to D.C. While Stein and Jake Fischer have doubled down to say the two teams are indeed in "serious discussions," the Hawks are also not in a hurry to get a deal done. Fischer reports that the Hawks want to see if there are other teams would be interested in trading for the All-Star guard between now and the Feb. 5 deadline.

There haven't been other teams who have registered interest in the undersized, high-usage guard, but that doesn't mean it won't change as we get closer to the first week of February. For now, though, the Wizards remain the lone interested party, and Fischer reports they've been intrigued about the possibility of landing Young since the offseason, when he and the Hawks didn't agree to a contract extension. Young has his flaws, but the Wizards have been in need of a point guard who can organize the offense, and while he demands the ball a ton, the defensive pressure he'll command could do wonders for Washington's young players.

To onlookers it might seem like a misstep for the Wizards, they're reportedly interested in taking on long-term salary if it comes with draft capital that will also help them build for the future. Young certainly fits that profile, and while he won't lift D.C. out of a never-ending rebuild, he'll provide some entertainment and hopefully development for the young guys on the roster.

On Young's end, while he hasn't demanded a trade or formally sent a list to the Hawks about preferred landing spots, he does have interest in going to either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Brooklyn Nets. However, per Fischer, neither of those teams are reciprocating the same level of interest.

Warriors willing to keep Kuminga past trade deadline

The never-ending saga between the Warriors and Kuminga continues to roll on. Kuminga has once again fallen out of favor in Steve Kerr's rotation, having not played in 12 of Golden State's last 13 games. It seems like things are finally headed for a divorce, as the Warriors' forward becomes trade eligible on Jan. 15. However, there hasn't been much traction on Golden State's end to get a deal done, per ESPN.

The Kings remain the main team interested in Kuminga, but Slater is reporting that the Warriors are content on keeping Kuminga past the deadline if nothing they like materializes. The Suns also had interest in the summer, but a package of Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards and some second-round picks didn't move the needle for Golden State.

Golden State likely covets a lightly protected first-round pick, and someone who can make an immediate impact alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. With a 19-18 record which has them at eighth in the West, Golden State needs some more offensive firepower, but it remains to be seen if a team will offer up the kind of return for Kuminga the Warriors want. If not, then Kerr may just have to make things work with Kuminga for the remainder of the season until we have this discussion all over again in the summer.

Thunder could stand pat at trade deadline

The sky might be falling in Oklahoma City as of late, as they've gone just 6-6 in their last 12 games, including a sobering 124-97 loss to a Hornets team that has won just 13 games this season. But that hasn't been alarming enough for the Thunder to make any major moves at the deadline, as rival teams expect OKC to have a "quiet" trade window, per ESPN. That's not surprising, given they've got perhaps the deepest rotation in the league, and while they've stumbled as of late, they're still 4½ games ahead of the Spurs for the No. 1 spot in the West. The Warriors all-time regular season wins record might be out of the picture, but OKC could use this adversity to refocus for the second half of the season to try and repeat as champions in June.

However, if OKC did want to hit the panic button, the Thunder immediately become the most dangerous team on the trade market with a treasure trove of assets both in players and draft capital. They could go out and get literally any player they want, from Giannis Antetokounmpo to a high-end role player. But given how dominate they've been, the Thunder don't need to make any massive changes to a roster that is still difficult to envision anyone beating in a seven-game series.