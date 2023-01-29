Giannis Antetokounmpo has stayed on the Milwaukee Bucks' (32-17) injury report in the three games since he missed five with a minor knee injury. However, he is coming off of a 41-point performance in his last start and should be ready to go when his team hosts the New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) on Sunday. Milwaukee is 19-5 at home this season, while the Pelicans have lost their last seven games.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 9 points in the latest Bucks vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.

Bucks vs. Pelicans spread: Bucks -9

Bucks vs. Pelicans over/under: 234 points

Bucks vs. Pelicans money line: Milwaukee -430, New Orleans +328

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks outlasted the Indiana Pacers in their last outing on Friday, recording a 141-131 win. In addition to Antetokounmpo's top scoring performance, he also finished with 12 rebounds and six assists. Point guard Jrue Holiday nearly put up a triple-double in the victory, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Milwaukee has won five of its last six games due in large part to its offensive efficiency. The Bucks have made 51.6% of their total shots during that stretch and 44.2% of their 3-pointers. Grayson Allen has been the team's most consistent 3-point shooter this season, but has elevated his production from downtown over the last five games. During that run, he has made 47.8% of his 3-point attempts and averaged 12.4 points per game.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans was the latest victim to a suddenly hot Washington Wizards side on Saturday, losing 113-103. A silver lining for the Pelicans was the play of point guard CJ McCollum, who had 24 points and five assists along with five rebounds. Brandon Ingram played in his second game since missing significant time due to a toe injury, and finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Bucks also won the previous meeting between the two sides earlier this season, when Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points and 10 rebounds in a 128-119 Bucks win. Pelicans star Zion Williamson scored 18 points in that matchup, but won't be available on Sunday night, as he has been out since January 4 with a hamstring injury. Center Jonas Valanciunas stepped up with a 37-point effort in their last showdown, but was ejected from his last start after a Flagrant 2 foul against the Wizards.

