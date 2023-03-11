The Golden State Warriors will face the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this season when they square off Saturday night. Milwaukee came out on top in a 128-111 final in the only other meeting this season, which came in December. The Warriors are riding a six-game home winning streak, while Milwaukee has won nine in a row on the road.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 1 point in the latest Warriors vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.

Warriors vs. Bucks spread: Warriors -1

Warriors vs. Bucks over/under: 238 points

Warriors vs. Bucks money line: Golden State -115, Milwaukee -105

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has remained one of the league's best home teams this season, winning six in a row and 27 of 34 at the Chase Center. Five of those wins came in their recent homestand, when they beat the Rockets, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Clippers and Pelicans. Milwaukee could be without leading scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury and is questionable for this contest.

He has struggled in head-to-head meetings with Golden State's Draymond Green, averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 21% from 3-point range. Antetokounmpo shot 9 of 26 from the floor and 1 of 6 from beyond the arc when he faced Green in December. Golden State is led by star guard Steph Curry, who is averaging 29.6 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Why the Bucks can cover

Golden State is dealing with some injury concerns of its own, as Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Gary Payton II (abdominal) are both going to be out on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga sprained his ankle during pregame warmups against Memphis earlier this week and is unlikely to play as well. The Warriors missed all three of those players in that game, coming up well short in a 131-110 final as 3-point favorites.

Milwaukee cruised to a 128-111 victory as a 2.5-point favorite when it hosted Golden State earlier this season, and the Bucks are currently riding a nine-game road winning streak. They beat Orlando and Washington on the road in back-to-back games before beating Brooklyn at home on Thursday. Milwaukee has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games at Golden State, and it has won six of the last nine meetings between these teams outright.

