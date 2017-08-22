Carmelo Anthony faces reported preferred trade destination in preseason

Knicks All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony will face the Houston Rockets -- reportedly his preferred trade destination -- in a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9.

Ironic, huh? While reports of Anthony's interest in the Rockets and willingness to waive his no-trade clause have yet to produce anything substantive, the preseason meeting makes for an awkward setting. Especially if New York and Houston were to swing deal for Anthony before the preseason begins, and Melo were to return to MSG with the Rockets.

While Anthony reportedly would like to link up with buddies James Harden and Chris Paul in Houston, the snag in those talks -- according to the New York Post -- is Ryan Anderson's contract, which has three years and $60 million remaining.

One way or the other, Anthony figures to be in the building when Houston visits. The question: Will he be there as a member of the home team or the visitors?