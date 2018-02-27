Cavaliers have become 'too predictable' offensively, says coach Tyronn Lue

While most teams were excited to get to the All-Star break, it seems the Cleveland Cavaliers would have been better off without it. Following their massive roster overhaul, the Cavs entered the break winning four games in a row, including two victories over the Celtics and Thunder with their new squad.

Since returning from the break, however, things have not been so smooth. The Cavs are just 1-2 since restarting their season, with the only win coming over the Grizzlies, a team that is basically hoping to lose the rest of their games. On Sunday, they were crushed in the fourth quarter by a Spurs team that is still without Kawhi Leonard.

Following that loss, head coach Tyronn Lue lamented that the Cavs have become "too predictable" on the offensive end. Talking to reporters on Monday, he noted that he used Monday's practice to not only further integrate the team's new players, but to bring some fresh looks to the team's offense. Via ESPN:

"I thought today was a good day, a good teaching day," Lue said. "I was able to add some more stuff offensively because right now with only two or three practices, we're predictable offensively and teams are kind of sitting on that and taking advantage of that." Lue introduced an offensive structure that starts with feeding the ball to the elbow and has "six or seven" options to pursue from there, depending on how the defense reacts. In the starting unit, the elbow feeds -- while Kevin Love is hurt, at least -- will flow through LeBron James. With the second unit, those touches will go through Larry Nance Jr. or Jeff Green. Lue said that the Spurs, coached by Gregg Popovich, loaded up on James and clamped down on the Cavs' offense in half-court situations on Sunday. "Not being able to run a lot of stuff," Lue said of the Spurs game. "They did a good job of switching and putting anybody on Bron -- putting Patty Mills, putting [Bryn] Forbes, you know, putting Tony Parker [on him]. So we drew [up plays showing] where we want guys to be and it's going to be a process and we'll continue to get better at that."

At first, it might seem surprising that a team with so many new players would have a problem being too predictable. However, it makes sense because with all of the new additions still trying to figure out their role, the Cavs' offense often just defaults to getting LeBron the ball and hoping he makes a play.

When teams are able to slow down LeBron, to the extent he can be slowed down at all, it makes things difficult for the Cavs on the offensive end -- as was the case on Sunday afternoon.

Things should start to get easier for the Cavs as they become more comfortable with their new team (and once they get Kevin Love back), but they don't have that many more games to figure things out, with only 23 remaining in the regular season.