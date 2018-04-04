Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue reportedly expected to resume coaching duties Thursday vs. Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly get their head coach back on Thursday night. According to a report from the Associated Press, Tyronn Lue is set to be back on the sidelines when the team takes on the Washington Wizards.

A person familiar with the decision says Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to resume his duties on Thursday against Washington.

Lue stepped away from the team last month due to health concerns. After he had to leave the team's game against the Chicago Bulls because of illness, Lue made the decision to take a sabbatical to address the issues, which included chest pains.

At the time, Lue said:

"After many conversations with our doctors and Koby and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season. I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is.

In his absence, associate head coach Larry Drew took over the head-coaching responsibilities, and guided the team to an 8-1 record. Overall, the Cavs have won nine of their last 10 games, thanks largely to the return of Kevin Love and the brilliance of LeBron James.

While it's good news for the Cavaliers that they can regain some normalcy with their head coach returning, it's also a great sign for Lue on a personal level that he feels healthy enough to get back into the grind of the NBA schedule. Hopefully he has his health problems under control and can stay with the team for the remainder of the season.