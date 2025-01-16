A cross-conference showdown has the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-5) going on the road to play the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-6) in a battle between the top teams in the NBA. The Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers, 127-117, on Tuesday. The Thunder have strung along a three-game win streak. On Jan. 14, Oklahoma City topped the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-102. These teams played on Jan. 8, with the Thunder beating the Cavs, 129-122.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Thunder:

Cavaliers vs. Thunder spread: OKC -1.5

Cavaliers vs. Thunder over/under: 233 points

Cavaliers vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -125, Cleveland +105

CLE: The Cavs are 27-12 against the spread this season

OKC: The Thunder are 25-12-3 against the spread this season

Cavaliers vs. Thunder streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a reliable playmaker and shot-creator for the Thunder. The Kentucky product is second in the NBA in points per game (31.4) to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He's finished with 30-plus points in five of his last six games. In his last game, Gilgeous-Alexander stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points and nine assists.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein is an active and effective player in the frontcourt. This season, Hartstein logs 11.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He's compiled 16 double-doubles this season. On Jan. 8 against the Cavs, Hartstein had 18 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell explodes to the rack and owns a crisp jumper to space the floor. The 28-year-old averages 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. In Tuesday's win over the Pacers, Mitchell finished 35 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. This was his ninth game with 30-plus points this season.

Forward Evan Mobley uses his size and athleticism to be forceful in the lane. Mobley averages 19 points, nine rebounds, 2.9 assists, and shoots 57% from the field. The USC product has notched four straight double-doubles. On Jan. 6 against the Toronto Raptors, Mobley had 21 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

SportsLine's model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Thunder and is leaning Under the total, projecting 227 combined points.

