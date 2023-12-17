An Eastern Conference battle features the Orlando Magic (16-8) going on the road to play the Boston Celtics (19-5) on Sunday afternoon. This is the second matchup of back-to-back games against each other. The Celtics beat the Magic 128-111 on Friday and it was the fourth straight victory for Boston. Meanwhile, Orlando has dropped three of its past five games. Jalen Suggs (hand) and Markelle Fultz (knee) are questionable for the Magic.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. Boston is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 228.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 97-51 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $4,000.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Magic and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions.

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Boston -8.5

Celtics vs. Magic over/under: 228 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Boston -377, Orlando +298

ORL: 17-7 ATS this season

BOS: The Celtics are 13-0 in their last 13 games at home

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum scores from all three levels with ease and consistently grabs boards. The four-time All-Star leads the team in both points (27.5) and rebounds (8.8). He also averages three 3-pointers per game. In his last outing, Tatum finished with 30 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Guard Jaylen Brown thrives in the backcourt for Boston. Brown has outstanding athleticism to glide to the rim and score off the dribble. The California product puts up 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He's dropped at least 22 points in three of his last five contests. On Dec. 12 versus the Cavaliers, Brown totaled 25 points and four assists.

Why the Magic can cover

Small forward Franz Wagner has been one of the main offensive playmakers for Orlando. Wagner owns a smooth jumper but continues to get into the paint at a high level. The Michigan product averages 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. In the Dec. 8 win over the Pistons, Wagner supplied 27 points and three assists.

Guard Cole Anthony provides Orlando with a high-motor force. Anthony looks to create his own shot but also has solid court vision as a passer. The North Carolina product logs 15.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. In the loss to the Celtics, Anthony racked up 17 points and four assists. The 23-year-old has scored at least 16 points in four of his last five games.

How to make Magic vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 222 combined points.

So who wins Celtics vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?