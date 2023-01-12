The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets meet on Thursday evening in front of a national television audience. Barclays Center hosts the matchup, with Boston playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Celtics are 13-7 on the road, with the Nets entering at 13-5 at home and 27-13 overall. Boston's injury report is to be determined on the back-to-back, with Brooklyn entering without Kevin Durant (knee).

Celtics vs. Nets spread: Celtics -3

Celtics vs. Nets over/under: 228 points

Celtics vs. Nets money line: Celtics -155, Nets +130

Boston: The Celtics are 5-1 against the spread with no rest

Brooklyn: The Nets are 8-9-1 against the spread in home games



Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is very strong on both ends of the floor. The Celtics rank in the top three of the NBA in offensive efficiency, and Boston commits a turnover on fewer than 14% of possessions. The Celtics are also in the top 10 in 2-point accuracy and 3-point accuracy, with Boston generating more than 26 assists per game.

On defense, Boston yields only 1.11 points per possession, and the Celtics lead the league in free throw prevention and assists allowed. The Celtics are blocking more than five shots per game, and Boston is in the top eight of the league in fast break points allowed and defensive rebound rate, securing more than 73% of available defensive rebounds. Brooklyn is also No. 29 in free throw attempts, producing only 20.5 shots per game at the charity stripe.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's offense is electric this season, even when accounting for the absence of Durant. The Nets are in the top five of the league in offensive rating, scoring 115.7 points per 100 possessions. Brooklyn also leads the league in shooting efficiency, including the No. 1 mark in field goal percentage (51.2%) and a top-three mark in 3-point percentage (39.2%). The Nets are No. 6 in the NBA in free throw accuracy (80.2%), with top-eight marks in fast break points (16.4 per game) and assists (26.4 per game).

Brooklyn should be able to attack without hesitation against a Boston team in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation and steals. On top of an elite offense, the Nets are in the top 10 in defensive efficiency, and Brooklyn ranks in the top four in blocked shots, 2-point percentage allowed, field goal percentage allowed, and assists allowed this season.

