The Boston Celtics (29-12) will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) on Wednesday night. Boston has the best record in the NBA and is coming off a 107-99 win against Chicago on Monday. New Orleans snapped its two-game losing streak with a 132-112 win at Washington its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 231.5.

Celtics vs. Pelicans spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics vs. Pelicans over/under: 231.5 points

Celtics vs. Pelicans money line: Boston -455, New Orleans +345

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston wrapped up its four-game road trip with a 121-116 win at San Antonio on Saturday before adding a 107-99 win against Chicago on Monday night. The defending Eastern Conference champions have the best record in the NBA at the midway point of the season. Forward Jayson Tatum poured in 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds, upping his average to a team-high 30.8 points per game.

The Celtics have already gone to New Orleans and picked up a win earlier this season, as Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to pick up a 117-109 road win on Nov. 18. They knocked down 20 3-pointers in that game and are 16-5 at home this season. New Orleans has only won and covered three times in the last nine meetings between these teams.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans is coming off one of its best performances of the season, as it set a season high for points in Monday's 132-112 win against Washington. The Pelicans were without leading scorers Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but guard CJ McCollum poured in a game-high 34 points. Center Jonas Valanciunas stepped up as well, recording a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

McCollum has now scored at least 25 points in four straight games, while Valanciunas has notched a double-double in five consecutive outings. The Pelicans are expected to be without Williamson (hamstring) and Ingram (toe) again on Wednesday, but they have gone 6-3 in their nine games without them this season. Valanciunas is averaging 20.0 points and 12.3 rebounds in the four games that Williamson has missed this month. New Orleans could also be facing a Boston team without its two best defenders as Marcus Smart (knee) and Robert Williams III (knee) are both questionable.

