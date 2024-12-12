The Boston Celtics (19-5) and Detroit Pistons (10-15) will return to the court for the first time this week when they meet on Thursday night. Boston is coming off a 127-121 loss to Memphis on Saturday, so it will try to avoid suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a 120-111 win at New York last week. These teams met last Wednesday, as the Celtics notched a 130-120 win but failed to cover the spread.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 227 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Celtics vs. Pistons spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics vs. Pistons over/under: 227 points

Celtics vs. Pistons money line: Celtics: -800, Pistons: +552

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is trying to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season after falling to Memphis last Saturday. The Celtics overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to take a four-point lead in the fourth quarter before faltering down the stretch. It was their fifth game in seven nights, so they are in a much better scheduling spot on Thursday night.

All-Star Jayson Tatum popped up on the injury report with right patella tendiopathy, making him questionable for this game. The Celtics have already picked up two wins against Detroit this season, and they have won six straight home games against the Pistons. Detroit has only covered the spread three times in its last 10 games.

Why the Pistons can cover

While Detroit has come up short in the first two meetings between these teams this season, those have both been close games. The Pistons were 12.5-point underdogs when they lost by six points at home in October, and they were 12.5-point underdogs again when they lost by 10 points on the road last week. They are facing a Boston team that has only covered the spread once in its last six games.

Cade Cunningham had 27 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists in last week's meeting against Boston. He helped Detroit snap a three-game losing streak with 29 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over New York on Saturday. The 2021 first overall pick is averaging 23.9 points, 9.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 21 games this season.

