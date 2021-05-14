The Houston Rockets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center. The Rockets are 16-54 overall and 8-27 at home, while Los Angeles is 47-23 overall and 21-13 on the road. The Clippers have won the last three games between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by 10 points in the latest Rockets vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5.

Rockets vs. Clippers spread: Rockets +10

Rockets vs. Clippers over-under: 226.5 points

Rockets vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -600, Houston +450

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston's latest loss was a 124-122 defeat by the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Kelly Olynyk had 24 points and eight assists along with six rebounds and Kenyon Martin Jr posted a double-double on 20 points and 10 boards in addition to three blocks. The Rockets have lost seven consecutive games of 12 of 13. They are headed for their worst finish ever as a Houston franchise since 1983.

Christian Wood (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle), Sterling Brown (head) and Danuel House Jr. (ankle) are out for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers raced past the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, 113-90. They were outscored 24-13 in the second quarter. Paul George (20 points) and point guard Reggie Jackson (19 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles. The Clippers are one game ahead of the fourth-seeded Nuggets in the Western Conference with two games remaining.

The Clippers are shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range, which would be the second-best mark in league history They lead the NBA in free throw percentage at an 83.9 clip. Jackson (Achilles) is doubtful for Friday's game. Serge Ibaka (back) is questionable. George and Kawhi Leonard (heel) will be rested.

