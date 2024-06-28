The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Larry Nance Jr., a 2025 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick, per ESPN. The Hawks had long been rumored to part with either Murray or Trae Young, and now it appears they've made a decision, and Murray will be joining the Pelicans to play alongside Zion Williamson.

The Hawks will also be getting Dyson Daniels in the trade, per The Athletic, as Atlanta has now officially moved on from the short-lived backcourt of Young and Murray. For the Pelicans, this is a great move to get them a scoring guard who can defend on the other end, and with rumors of Brandon Ingram also potentially being moved, it's doubtful that New Orleans is done making deals this offseason. But for now, this is a solid first step as the team tries to continue to build a contender around Williamson.