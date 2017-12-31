Donovan Mitchell does it again, leads Jazz over LeBron James, Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell was a bit overlooked heading into the season as the No. 13 overall pick, especially in such a talented draft class. But as he has proven time and again, including on Saturday night, he's a pretty big deal.

Mitchell got things started with an electrifying alley-oop in the opening minutes, cutting backdoor to throw down the lob from Ricky Rubio.

From that point on, it was his show. Not LeBron James, not Dwyane Wade, not Kevin Love, nor anyone on the defending Eastern Conference champs. It was the Donovan Mitchell show, and he let everyone in the Vivint Smart Home Arena know it time and again.

He looked like a young Wade when he shook the real one up with a nasty double crossover move to get to the rim.

Look at that young man go 👀👀👀#CLEatUTA pic.twitter.com/SVc23Liz0H — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 31, 2017

In the second half showed off his dunking abilities once more, as he again sneaked backdoor to throw down a thunderous one-hand slam.

And when the game was on the line, he wasn't afraid of the moment, using an absolutely wicked in-and-out move to get into the lane for a bucket to put the Jazz up by three in the closing seconds.

It was a brilliant performance from Mitchell, as he finished with 29 points on 10-17 shooting, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 39 minutes. And that he did it all while out-dueling LeBron James and Co. just made it that much more impressive.

As Mitchell is proving, it doesn't matter where you were picked, it matters how you can play. And Mitchell can play pretty dang well.