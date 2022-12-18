Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was ejected from the team's Saturday night game against the host Oklahoma City Thunder with 43 seconds left in the second quarter after receiving his second technical of the night. It's unclear exactly why Morant received the second technical, but from the reaction by the All-Star guard, as well as his teammates and head coach Taylor Jenkins they certainly felt it was unwarranted.

As the Thunder's Eugene Omoruyi was shooting free throws, you could see Morant talking to someone off court while a referee was standing next to him. Shortly after, the official called the Grizzlies star for his second technical, which results in an automatic ejection.

Morant was shocked after the second technical, with several of his teammates pleading with the officials that he was talking to a fan sitting courtside, not a referee. Shortly after Morant's ejection, Dillon Brooks also received a technical. Morant received a technical just a minute prior to his second one for arguing a no-call with a referee.

This marks the second time within recent weeks that Morant has been ejected, the last time coming in a Nov. 30 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves where he was arguing with a referee which got him tossed automatically without receiving a prior technical. Morant was fined $35,000 by the league for inappropriate language toward a referee which led to his ejection. The two technicals Saturday night brings Morant's total up to seven on the season, which is fourth-most in the league, right behind Brooks who now has eight.