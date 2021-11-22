The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 8-9 overall and 7-1 at home, while the Thunder are 6-10 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Thunder have lost four of their last five games. The Hawks have won four consecutive games.

The teams split their two meetings last season. Atlanta is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Thunder vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2021-22 NBA season up over $1,200 on all top-rated NBA picks this season. It's also on a stunning 115-76 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread that dates back to last season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Thunder spread: Hawks -11.5

Hawks vs. Thunder over-under: 213 points

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks topped the Hornets on Saturday, 115-105. Clint Capela finished with 20 points on 10-11 shooting from the floor and 15 rebounds. Over his last four games, Capela is averaging 15.3 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. Trae Young had 19 points and nine assists.

Young is is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 20.0 points and 9.0 assists per game. John Collins is leading the league in field-goal percentage by a starting forward, at a 578 clip. Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder lost to the Celtics on Saturday, 111-105. Luguentz Dort scored 16 points. Josh Giddey had 15 points and eight rebounds. The Thunder trailed by 13 points at halftime and saw the deficit expand to 20 points in the third quarter.

OKC has not scored more than 105 points in its last six games. The Thunder rank last in the NBA at 98.6 points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game.

How to make Thunder vs. Hawks picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hawks vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.