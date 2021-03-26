The Golden State Warriors will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Chase Center. The Warriors are 22-23 overall and 13-8 at home, while Atlanta is 22-22 overall and 11-13 on the road. The Warriors have won nine of the last 10 games between the teams.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Hawks:

Warriors vs. Hawks spread: Warriors +7.5

Warriors vs. Hawks over-under: 219 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors were on the wrong end of a 141-119 romp by the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Golden State was down 106-86 at the end of the third quarter. Andrew Wiggins dropped a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors have lost three consecutive games and four of six.

Draymond Green will miss Friday's contest because of an illness, and Eric Paschall is questionable because of an illness. Stephen Curry (tallbone) will remain out. He has missed all of the last three losses by the Warriors.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta lost to Sacramento on Wednesday, 110-108. Clint Capela posted a double-double with 25 points and 17 boards. The Kings sealed the Atlanta loss with a pair of decisive free throws with 36.6 seconds left. The Hawks will be playing their fourth game on an eight-game road trip on Friday.

The Hawks will try to avoid a third consecutive loss on Friday. Atlanta traded Rajon Rondo to the Clippers on Thursday for Lou Williams. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable for Friday's game.

