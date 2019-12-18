Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 18 predictions from proven computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 6-21 overall and 3-10 at home, while Charlotte is 13-17 overall and 6-9 on the road. Charlotte is 15-14-1 against the spread this season while Cleveland is 10-15-2 and has failed to cover in its last six games against Eastern Conference opponents. However, the Cavs have won outright and covered in seven of their last 10 against the Hornets. Cleveland is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Last season the SportsLine Projection Model returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Hornets 10,000 times. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations.

Cleveland found itself on the short end of a133-113 loss against Toronto on Monday. Despite the defeat, the Cavaliers had strong showings from guards Collin Sexton, who had 25 points in addition to five rebounds, and Darius Garland, who had 20 points and five assists. Despite their struggles this season, the Cavs have a formidable frontcourt headed by Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. They rank 10th in the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage (23.3) and 11th in defensive rebounding percentage (78.1).

Meanwhile, Charlotte beat Sacramento 110-102 on Tuesday. Among those leading the charge for Charlotte was guard Malik Monk, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 10 boards. The Hornets had 53 points off the bench in the game and shot 13-of-30 from the 3-point line, which was a needed boost in a game where Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier combined to go 8-of-31 from the field. Much of Charlotte's offense runs through Graham (19.4 ppg) and Rozier (16.4 ppg).

