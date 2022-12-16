The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) will try to snap their six-game losing streak when they face the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) on Friday night. Charlotte is coming off a 141-134 loss to Detroit in overtime on Wednesday. Atlanta has been in bad form as well, losing five of its last six games.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is favored by 3 points in the latest Hornets vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 240.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hornets vs. Hawks spread: Hornets -3

Hornets vs. Hawks over/under: 240.5 points

Hornets vs. Hawks money line: Charlotte -145, Atlanta +122

Why the Hornets can cover

Atlanta has been struggling in December, losing five of its last six games coming into this contest. The Hawks had one of their worst outings of the season in a 128-103 blowout loss to Memphis on Monday before losing by double digits in Orlando on Wednesday. They were 3-point favorites in the loss to the Magic, but star guard Trae Young shot just 6 of 15 from the floor and the Hawks gave up their second-highest point total of the season.

Charlotte is going to enter this game with some confidence, as one of its seven wins this season came against Atlanta on the road in late October. The Hornets have star guard LaMelo Ball back on the court for his second game since his latest injury setback. He scored 23 points and dished out 11 assists in his return on Wednesday night. Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is a game-time decision after missing the last nine games for Charlotte, while it gets to go up against an undermanned Atlanta team missing John Collins (ankle), Clint Capela (calf) and Dejounte Murray (ankle).

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta typically wins its games in shootout fashion, so it will be comfortable matching up against one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. The Hawks are led by Young, who is averaging 26.8 points and 9.9 assists per game. He returned from a one-game injury absence on Wednesday and should be in better form on Friday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been excellent since making his season debut earlier this month, averaging a career-high of 17.8 points. Charlotte comes into this game riding a six-game losing streak, getting called out by its head coach for poor effort on the defensive end in its loss to Detroit on Wednesday. The Hornets have only covered the spread twice in their last six games.

