Hornets vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Pepsi Center. Denver is 27-12 overall and 16-5 at home, while Charlotte is 15-28 overall and 8-15 on the road. The Hornets are trying to avoid their sixth consecutive loss. The Nuggets, meanwhile, have won four of their past six games. Denver is favored by 11.5-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 208.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.

Now, it has simulated Nuggets vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, winning 114-104. It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds along with six dimes. Jokic is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games. Jokic and Co. will enter Wednesday's matchup full of confidence, as the Nuggets have won 13 of their last 16 home games.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Charlotte had to take a 115-112 loss against Portland on Monday. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of point guard Devonte' Graham, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 10 assists. Graham knocked down eight three-point field goals. Graham has been sensational in his second season in Charlotte. In fact, the second-year pro enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

So who wins Hornets vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.