The Phoenix Suns (33-29) will try to begin a title push when they face the Charlotte Hornets (20-43) on Wednesday night. They are expected to debut superstar Kevin Durant for the first time since acquiring him last month, and they are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference. Charlotte has won a season-high five straight games, wrapping up February with a win over Detroit on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Phoenix is favored by 10 points in the latest Hornets vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 229.

Hornets vs. Suns spread: Suns -10

Hornets vs. Suns over/under: 229 points

Hornets vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -550, Charlotte +400

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is in its best form of the season, extending its winning streak to five games with its 117-106 win against Detroit on Monday. The Hornets are going to be without star point guard LaMelo Ball after he fractured his right ankle in that game, though. Dennis Smith Jr., who dished out a team-high seven assists in the win over the Pistons, is expected to take Ball's place in the starting lineup.

Ball has missed nearly half of Charlotte's games this season due to injuries, so the Hornets are used to playing without him. Veteran guard Terry Rozier is averaging 21.4 points per game, while shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is adding 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. They have covered the spread in all five games during their current winning streak, and the Suns are 1-7 in their last eight games against Southeast Division opponents.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is officially opening a new chapter on Wednesday night with Durant slated to make his debut. He has not played since spraining his MCL on Jan. 8, but the 13-time All-Star was averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 39 games with Brooklyn prior to his injury. Durant joins a lineup that includes Devin Booker, who scored 20-plus points in four of six games in February after returning from a five-week absence (groin).

Josh Okogie has stepped up recently as well, averaging 18.5 points over his last six games. The Suns also have big man Deandre Ayton, who is averaging a double-double with 18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, along with Chris Paul's 13.8 points and 8.9 assists. Phoenix has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams, rolling to a 128-97 win on Jan. 24.

