If Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry retired tomorrow, he would be a surefire, first ballot Hall of Famer. He's a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star. Above all, he's responsible for changing how the game is played. There's nothing left for him to prove at this point. While it's obvious Curry still has some years left in him, retirement is starting to become a question for the 37-year-old. As of now, however, he's not planning out when he'll hang up his jersey.

When asked this week how long he plans on playing, Curry replied "I don't know. I'm just taking it two years at a time. That's what I have left on my contract right now."

Curry is set to earn $62.6 million on a one-year extension before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027. The former first rounder has played for Golden State for his entire career, dating back to 2009 when he was selected at No. 7 overall.

Curry's father, Dell Curry, recently gave some insight into how long he sees his son playing in the league, saying he thinks it'll be Steph's decision "when to walk away."

"A lot of guys play until the teams or the league tell you, 'We can't use your services anymore.' I think he could be well into his 40s because he can shoot the ball and requires that you have to guard him. That'll create space for other players on the floor, so I think that decision will be totally up to him," Dell Curry said.

Last season, Curry averaged his lowest points per game (24.5) since the 2013-2014 season and shot below 40% for 3-point shooting for only the second time in his NBA career. Curry's stats fell off a bit, but he clearly has more years ahead of him, if he so chooses.