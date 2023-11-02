The Utah Jazz (2-3) will try to get back to the .500 mark this season when they host the Orlando Magic (2-2) on Thursday night. Utah snapped a two-game losing skid with a 133-109 win over Memphis on Wednesday to open the month of November. Orlando won its first two games of the season before dropping consecutive games to the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles. The Magic are playing the final game of a four-game road trip.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is favored by 1 point in the latest Jazz vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 221.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Magic vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Magic spread: Jazz -1

Jazz vs. Magic over/under: 221.5 points

Jazz vs. Magic money line: Jazz: -115, Magic: -104

Jazz vs. Magic picks: See picks here

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is coming off a red-hot first half against Memphis on Wednesday, as the Jazz raced out to a 79-46 lead at halftime. Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen each went 4 of 4 from 3-point range, scoring a combined 35 points on 12 of 15 shooting in the first two quarters. The Jazz scored the second-most points in a half in franchise history, allowing them to cruise to a blowout win.

They put together an excellent defensive performance as well, holding Memphis to 6 of 23 shooting to open the game. No player logged more than 28 minutes for the Jazz on Thursday, leaving them well-rested heading into this contest. The Magic are on a two-game losing streak and are playing on the road for the fourth game in a row.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando opened the season with a blowout win over Houston, easily covering the 4.5-point spread in a 116-86 final. The Magic added a 102-97 win at Portland on Friday before losing a close game against the Lakers. They covered the spread in all three of those games, finally failing to cover in their road game against the Clippers on Tuesday.

It was not all bad for Orlando in Tuesday's loss, as the Magic held a 38-29 lead near the end of the first half. Power forward Franz Wagner leads Orlando with 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while point guard Cole Anthony is averaging 15.0 points off the bench. The Magic have covered the spread at a 12-4-1 clip in their last 17 games, including seven of their last eight against Western Conference teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jazz vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Jazz vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 77-41 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.