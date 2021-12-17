The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Arena. Utah is 20-7 overall and 10-4 at home, while San Antonio is 10-17 overall and 4-8 on the road. The Jazz have won eight consecutive games while the Spurs have lost four of their past six games.

The Jazz have won their last four meetings with the Spurs. Utah is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.

Jazz vs. Spurs spread: Jazz -11.5

Jazz vs. Spurs over-under: 226 points

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz blew past the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, 124-103. Rudy Gobert posted a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds while Donovan Mitchell had 27 points and six assists. The Jazz have averaged 125.4 points during their win streak while allowing 106.4 points per game.

Gobert leads the NBA in field goal percentage (.738) and rebounds per game (14.7). Mitchell is averaging 30.3 points over his last seven games, while Mike Conley is fourth in the league in three-point field goal percentage (45.7). Utah is a healthy team entering Friday's game with no major injuries or illnesses.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio was easily dispatched by the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, 131-115. San Antonio was down 110-82 at the end of the third quarter and could never recover. Bryn Forbes had 25 points to lead San Antonio, which allowed 46 points in the first quarter.

Keldon Johnson scored 21 points on Wednesday and is one of seven players averaging in double-figures. Lonnie Walker IV (illness) is questionable for Friday's game after missing play on Wednesday. He is one of those double-digit scorers at 10.6 PPG but is also shooting just 29.5 percent from beyond the arc.

How to make Jazz vs. Spurs picks

